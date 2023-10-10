STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5002724

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Clark Lombardi

STATION: Derby Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: August 24-29, 2022

LOCATION: Gideons Mill Rd in Brighton, VT

INCIDENT: Fire and explosion Investigation

VICTIM: Robin Caldera

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

VICTIM: Stephan Allison

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

VICTIM: John Elmore

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

ACCUSED: Avery Buchman

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 24, 2022, at approximately 6 am the Brighton Fire Department received a report of a structure fire located at 629 Gideons Mill Rd in Brighton, VT. The Brighton Fire Department responded to the location and observed a camp to be completely involved in fire and on the ground. Fire suppression efforts were conducted. At the time of the fire the camp was occupied, and no injuries were reported.

As part of Brighton Fire Chief Richard Hannux’s assessment of the fire, he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

FEIU members responded to Brighton and conducted a scene examination. The cause of the fire was undetermined and the circumstances surrounding the fire were considered suspicious.

On August 25, 2022, at approximately 1630 hours, Essex’s County Sherriff Trevor Colby received information from a subject who resided at 870 Gideons Mill Rd in Brighton, VT advising that they heard two loud explosions earlier in the morning around 0400 hours. Colby stated the complainant later in the day, went next door and checked on a camp located at 905 Gideons Mill Rd and noticed someone had broken into the camp as the lock to the front door was broken. Colby stated the complainant noticed someone had poured accelerants throughout the camp.

FEIU members responded to Brighton and conducted a scene examination. Investigator also learned that a camp located at 724 Gideons Mill Rd in Brighton, VT had been broken into and several items had been taken.

On August 29, 2022, at approximately 1050 hours, Essex’s County Sherriff Trevor Colby received information from a complainant, that they heard two loud explosions at approximately 2230 hours on 08/28/22 and 0100 hours on 08/29/22 and saw a bright flash from one of the explosions. The complainant later reported that an explosion had occurred inside the camp located at 905 Gideons Mill Rd.

FEIU members responded to Brighton and conducted a scene examination where evidence was collected. The cause of the explosion was determined to be the result of direct human involvement and the circumstances surrounding the explosion were considered suspicious.

On August 29, 2022, approximately 2335 hours, State Police Troopers were notified by occupants of 870 Gideons Mill Rd in Brighton, VT that Buchman had ignited an incendiary device at their home which was placed near a propane tank, a parked vehicle, and adjacent to their occupied dwelling. The homeowners were able to extinguish the device (See initial news release below for details).

On August 31, 2022, a search warrant was executed at the residence of 823 Gideons Mill Rd in Brighton, VT, where evidence was collected, and scene examinations were conducted.

The investigation continued and subsequently revealed there was probable cause to charge Avery Buchman with possession of destructive devices, possession and use of explosives, burglary, possession of stolen property and unlawful mischief.

COURT ACTION: Cited

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/21/23, 0830 hours

COURT: Essex

LODGED - LOCATION: Already incarcerated.

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A5003864

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 8/29/22, approximately 2335 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gideon’s Mill Rd, Brighton

VIOLATION:

Domestic Terrorism

Aggravated Assault

Assault on Law Enforcement

Possession of Fireworks

Arson 3rd Degree

Resisting Arrest

Unlawful Mischief

Noise in the Nighttime

ACCUSED: Avery Buchman

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date, Troopers with the VSP Derby Barracks and Special Operations unit were investigating a series of incidents which had occurred on Gideon’s Mill Rd in Brighton. At that approximate time, troopers were notified by occupants of a residence on the road that Buchman had ignited an incendiary device at their home which was placed near a propane tank, a parked vehicle, and adjacent to their occupied dwelling. The homeowners were able to extinguish the device.

After arriving at the scene, troopers encountered Buchman as he returned to the victims’ residence, after which he fled back to his residence with troopers following. At his residence, Buchman refused to submit to arrest and barricaded himself at the property. During this time, Buchman exited the residence several times brandishing a firearm, and ultimately throwing explosive devices at responding troopers. The troopers on scene engaged in extensive attempts to de-escalate the situation, ultimately deploying a less-lethal device which resulted in Buchman being taken into custody without further incident.

Buchman was transported to North Country Hospital as a precaution, and then processed at the VSP Derby Barracks. He was ordered held without bail by the Court, and lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility. He is due in court on 8/31/22 to answer to the above charges.

This case is under active investigation and additional details may be released as they become available. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the VSP Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881.

COURT ACTION: Lodged

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/31/22, 1300

COURT: Essex

LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

