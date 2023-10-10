Neural Processor Market Size is Expected to Reach $849.8 Million by 2031 | Growing at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2031

Neural Processor Market Size

The growing surge in applications of neural processors in automotive industry along with rapid adoption of AI to improve consumer services and reduce operational costs drives market growth

Allied Market Research published a report on the Neural Processor Market by Application (Fraud Detection, Hardware Diagnostics, Financial Forecasting, Image Optimization, Other Applications), by End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Defense Agencies, Media, Logistics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The global neural processor market was valued at $162.1 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $849.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2031.

A neural processor, also known as a neural processing unit (NPU), is a specialized circuit that implements all of the control and arithmetic logic required to run machine learning algorithms, often by working on predictive models like artificial neural networks (ANNs) or random forests (RFs). Neural processor can be built digitally or analogically. Analog chips more closely resemble the biological qualities of neural networks than digital processors. For replicating the differential equations of neurons in analogue architecture, only a few transistors are used. As a result, they should use less energy than digital neuromorphic processors in theory. Furthermore, they have the ability to extend the processing period beyond the time allotted. This feature allows the pace to be increased to process data quicker than in real-time. However, due to the analog architecture, there is more noise, which reduces precision. All these factors are assisting the growth of the neural processor market share globally.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the neural processor industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, neural processor market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the neural processor industry include:

• Applied Brain Research Inc

• Aspinity, Inc

• Bitbrain Technologies

• BrainCo, Inc

• BrainChip Inc.

• General Vision, Inc.

• Halo Neuroscience

• HRL Laboratories, LLC

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• Samsung Electronics

Top Impacting Factors:

Significant factors that impact growth of the neural processor industry include surge in applications of neural processors in automotive industry. Moreover, rapid adoption of AI to improve consumer services and reduce operational cost is expected to drive the neural processor market growth. However, lack of skilled AI workforce acts as a prime barrier for early adoption, which hampers growth of the neural processor market share. On the contrary, introduction of AI to edge devices offers potential growth opportunities for the neural processor market size.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the neural processor market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the neural processor market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing neural processor market opportunities.

• Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and

strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the neural processor market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global neural processor market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

