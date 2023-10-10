Healey-Driscoll Administration Releases ReiMAgine Aging, a Podcast Highlighting Massachusetts as a National Leader in the Age- and Dementia-Friendly Movement 

BOSTON — Today, the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced the release of a podcast series on age- and dementia-friendly innovations across Massachusetts called ReiMAgine Aging. The series tells the story of the age- and dementia-friendly movement taking place in Massachusetts.

The ReiMAgine Aging podcast highlights local efforts that make Massachusetts a great place to grow up and grow older together, including updating infrastructure, promoting volunteer and employment opportunities, expanding affordable supportive housing, increasing transportation options, supporting caregivers, and improving digital access.

“Our administration is proud to be taking steps that make Massachusetts more welcoming and livable for residents of all ages,” said Governor Maura Healey. “This podcast shines a light on the experiences of older adults, as well as the individuals and organizations who work hard to care for them. We hope listeners are inspired by these audio stories and take action to make their own communities age- and dementia-friendly.”

Massachusetts joined the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities in 2018 and released the Age-Friendly Massachusetts Action Plan, which defines tangible and measurable goals to advance Massachusetts as an age- and dementia-friendly state. More than 200 communities in Massachusetts already are working on age- and dementia-friendly initiatives, including earning the Age-Friendly designation and/or signing a Dementia Friendly Pledge. Cities and towns are implementing changes to local policies, programs, services, and the built environment to create communities where older people can thrive.

“As a former Mayor, I know that Massachusetts communities are leading the nation in their efforts to become age- and dementia-friendly,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Our administration is committed to lengthening this lead to ensure we are at the forefront of this movement and will be updating our Age and Dementia Friendly Action Plan.”

The Executive Office of Elder Affairs (EOEA) leads the Commonwealth’s work on age- and dementia-friendly initiatives. EOEA envisions a state in which all 1.7 million older adults and their caregivers in Massachusetts have the tools, resources, and help they need to fully embrace the aging experience. The ReiMAgine Aging podcast highlights efforts across Massachusetts to reach this goal.

“People of all ages benefit from living in age- and dementia-friendly communities,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh. “This work happens across all sectors and in the years to come, we will continue to seek new partners and find points of intersection across agencies and organizations to develop a more age- and dementia-friendly Massachusetts for everyone.”

The podcast highlights voices from statewide and community leaders, older adults, and non-profits through six compelling stories:

“Equity, access, and justice are foundational to the age- and dementia-friendly movement,” said Secretary of Elder Affairs Elizabeth Chen. “We are grateful to the older adults, caregivers, communities, and organizations who shape and lead this work and who have helped us reframe aging to be asset.”

ReiMAgine Aging was produced in partnership with the Massachusetts Healthy Aging Collaborative (MHAC) with funding from Point32Health Foundation.

“This podcast series brings to life the community-led vision and action of the age- and dementia friendly movement in Massachusetts” said MHAC Executive Director James Fuccione. “It’s a movement for all communities, so whether you live in a Gateway City or rural town, we are empowering local coalitions to address issues important to everyone as we age.”

“The country is looking to Massachusetts as a leader in the age-friendly movement,” said Point32Health Foundation President and Point32Health Vice President of Corporate Citizenship Nora Moreno Cargie. “We are inclusive and center the work in community. These initiatives originated with older people, including people of color, people from the LGBTQ+ community and others facing systemic barriers—demonstrating the power of proximity and the creativity of community.”

The podcast is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, as well as online at reimagineaging.net. To learn how your community can become more age- and dementia-friendly, visit mass.gov/reimagineaging.

###