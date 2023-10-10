The 2023 UNCF Walk for Education Presented by Shell USA, Inc. Achieves Phenomenal Success

Aims to raise $300,000 for UNCF to support historically Black colleges and universities

Houston, TX, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 UNCF Walk for Education, proudly presented by Shell USA, Inc., concluded with resounding success on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. This extraordinary event, aimed at raising $300,000 for UNCF (United Negro College Fund) brought together a diverse community of nearly 2,500 dedicated attendees, sponsors and supporters.

UNCF extends heartfelt gratitude for the support and enthusiasm from sponsors, participants and volunteers who all played a pivotal role in making this event memorable.

The morning was filled with a vibrant atmosphere as attendees engaged with sponsors and vendors before and after the walk. The event featured an engaging program at the start and finish line hosted by Keisha Nicole from Radio One/97.9 The Boxx and remarks from Shell USA, Inc. General Manager Marla Kline, CenterPoint Energy Executive and UNCF Leadership Council Chair Valentine Emesih and UNCF South Texas Area Development Director Zarinah K. Poole.

H-E-B generously provided attendees with healthy refreshment options, such as fresh fruit, granola bars, and yogurt. Shipley's indulged participants with delightful donuts, Starbucks offered a warm caffeine boost with coffee, Whataburger provided delicious honey butter chicken biscuits, Cabo Bob’s donated breakfast tacos and Frenchy's treated everyone to a delicious lunch at the UNCF Hospitality/Alumni Village tent. Enterprise Holdings also made an invaluable contribution by providing dedicated volunteers for the event.

UNCF is immensely grateful to alliantgroup for their role as the finish line sponsor and for hosting the fantastic walk kickoff last month.

The event also catered to young attendees with a wide array of engaging activities at the Young Genius Playground. Boeing wowed the youth with an impressive Rocket Demo, a Game On Game Truck provided hours of fun, a Barbie Display by Experiences by Taylor Brione captured imaginations, the Houston Astros Literacy Van promoted education and distributed free books, and Party Epics provided yard games.

Boeing's efficient management of registration streamlined the event's organization, while Omega Psi Phi fraternity played a crucial role in managing logistics, ensuring a smooth and seamless experience for all participants.



UNCF acknowledges the City of Houston and Commissioner Rodney Ellis for their generous contribution to Tom Bass Park and bikes for registered bikers, which enhanced the overall experience.

Though the 2023 UNCF Walk for Education has concluded, the mission continues. UNCF is still accepting donations for this year's walk until Oct. 31, 2023, at www.UNCF.org/southtxwalk. Your continued support can help us reach our fundraising goal.

Mark your calendars for next year's walk, which is scheduled to take place September 2024. UNCF looks forward to once again uniting our community in support of education and opportunity for all.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact UNCF Houston at 713-942-8623 or uncfhoustonevents@uncf.org.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

Kaylon Beck United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 713.942.8623 kaylon.beck@uncf.org