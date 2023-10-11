Pet Supplement Market Size is forecasted to reach $822.6 million by the year 2027 ; at a CAGR of 7.3%

Pet Supplement

U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $224.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet supplements, which are also referred to as nutraceuticals or animal health supplements, encompass dietary products or nutritional substances administered orally with the aim of promoting well-being, either as a preventive measure or in the management of illnesses. According to survey data conducted by Packaged Facts, joint supplements and pet food supplements designed for digestive health rank as the most purchased types of supplements for pets. The pet supplements mainly involve a wide range of products such as skin and coat supplements, multivitamins, hip and joint supplements, and calming supplements.

In addition to joint and digestive health, pet owners are actively seeking supplements to support cognitive health, skin and coat health, as well as heart health for their beloved pets. This suggests that there is a clear opportunity for supplement marketers who provide condition-specific products to compete effectively with pet foods and treats that are formulated for the same purposes.

Pet food containing calming ingredients is generating interest among nearly half of pet food buyers (48%), indicating that pet anxiety is a genuine concern for many pet owners. There is significant potential for further exploration of the significance of emotional well-being within the pet food market.

Cannabidiol supplements gaining momentum:

Cannabidiol (CBD), a compound found in marijuana, is employed in human medicine to alleviate various conditions, including chronic pain, anxiety, and epilepsy. Like numerous trends in human health, the utilization of CBD has extended into the pet market, with several marketers introducing CBD supplements for pets. Interestingly, most of these marketers specialize in CBD products and do not have a significant presence in other segments of the supplement's market.

Hemp and CBD are emerging as new choices for consumers who are increasingly seeking solutions to support their pets dealing with various ailments, neurological disorders, arthritis, and even joint problems.

The growth of the global pet supplement market is driven by increase in pet adoption rate and rise in empathy toward animals. Natural pet food is becoming increasingly popular, as it is formulated using natural ingredients and are free from preservatives and functional ingredients. Furthermore, government support to increase the usage of safe, healthy, and natural ingredients in pet supplements and to bring more transparency in selling these products is boosting the growth of the global market. For instance, pet food products and supplements do not require approval by the FDA. However, FDA ensures that the ingredients used in pet food are safe and have appropriate function in pet food. Many ingredients such as meat, poultry, and grains are considered safe and do not require pre-market approval.

Rise in trend of pet humanization, increase in the standard of living and purchasing power, and growth of the retail sector and pet shops drive the growth of the global pet supplement market. However, lack of awareness regarding pet food and supplements along with strict regulations on pet food hinders the market growth. On the other hand, product innovations, rise in demand for organic ingredients and rise in usage of cannabis in pet supplements create new opportunities in the coming years.

Leading players of the global pet supplement market analyzed in the research include

Ark Natural Company,

Kemin Industries,

Bayer AG. Food Science Corporation,

Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc.,

Nestle S.A,

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.,

Now Health Group, Inc.,

Virbac and Zoetis, Inc.

