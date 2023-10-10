Newly Published Spiritual Non-Fiction Offers A Faithful Person’s Guide To Transforming Their Life Through Embracing Deep Faith

Just Released From Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can you weather the storms in your life — and come out the other side stronger — without faith?

Announcing Dr. Jevon Turner Sr.’s captivating new book, A Tool For The Journey, which helps readers discover how to unleash the power of faith, embrace transformation, find hope, and walk boldly in their spiritual journey.

By delving into the very essence of faith and its profound connection to God's Word, readers will uncover remarkable stories of men and women who exemplified unwavering faith in the face of adversity.

Through the personal accounts chronicled in A Tool For The Journey, readers learn to recognize how to accept the call for faith, overcome self-doubt, and surrender to the divine plan and will. From finding practical ways to applying faith in day-to-day routines to living in obedience to God's commands, readers will walk away with a stronger conviction to persevere in the image of what God calls Christians to be.

A Tool For The Journey is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms

Facebook: Drjevonnsuzanne Turner

Instagram: tgpwc

About the Author:

Dr. Jevon Turner Sr. faithfully serves the vibrant congregation of The Gathering Place Worship Center in Athens, Alabama. With a Ph.D. in Theology, he passionately believes God's word can transform lives and bring hope to our world. As a visionary leader, he fosters a community of love, acceptance, and empowerment. Driven by an insatiable thirst for spiritual knowledge, he delivers sermons that engage the mind and heart, offering practical application rooted in biblical wisdom. Through counseling, outreach, and personal connections, he ministers to the needs of those around him. Dr. Turner invites you to join him on this incredible journey of faith, shining brightly as reflections of God's grace.

