Vertex Labs Hosts World's Largest EDGE Global AI & Web3 Investment Summit in Hong Kong

On September 26-27, at the Asia World-Expo in Hong Kong, the world's largest AI & Web3 investment summit, "EDGE Summit" hosted by Vertex Labs, successfully concluded. EDGE Summit received strong support from multiple Hong Kong government agencies, with over 200 scholars, dignitaries, investors, entrepreneurs, and artists from various countries in attendance, attracting more than 5,000 enthusiastic participants. Featuring two main venues, six sub-venues, two grand banquets, and an innovative DEMO Day, a total of more than 150 sessions were held, covering a wide range of topics including policy, Web3, AI, computing infrastructure, fashion, and film, showcasing a collision of world-class ideas.



Former senior Hong Kong government official Dr David Chung, delivered the opening speech, expressing Hong Kong's strong commitment to developing the digital economy. He emphasized Hong Kong's determination to strive for a leading global position in the development of Web 3 and AI.



Rocky Tung, Hong Kong official responsible for financial policy formulation, pointed out that "As an international financial center, Hong Kong needs to retain blockchain technology and related talent to serve the financial industry. This requires the creation of appropriate regulations and a business environment to attract talent and companies to stay."



Ander Tsui, the Chairman of the EDGE Summit, Co-Chairman of the Hong Kong Blockchain Association, and Founder of Vertex Labs, expressed during the opening ceremony that Web3 represents the realm of production relations, while AI represents the realm of productivity. There is a fundamental conflict in the underlying logic between AI and Web3. The resource-intensive nature of large AI models makes AI highly centralized, from training to operation, while Web3, built on blockchain technology, prioritizes decentralization and transparency.



This fundamental contradiction at the core makes the integration of AI and Web3 at the foundational level quite challenging. However, it is precisely this contradictory logic at the foundational level that allows AI and Web3 to complement each other. They may not necessarily become the central narrative of each other's development but can serve as solutions to each other's pain points, driving their respective progress. These two technologies will also bring many new narratives to each other, leaving ample room for imagination and innovation.



As the organizer, Vertex Labs, a leader in the Metaverse, Web3, and AI infrastructure, envisions a future where AI seamlessly integrates with Web3. In this future, elements from the physical world and the Web2 world, such as fashion, art, and entertainment, will combine with the concept of the Metaverse. Trendsetters, entrepreneurs, and investors will empower each other, fostering disruptive innovation through cutting-edge exploration, bold cross-industry collaboration, and exciting experiments.



One of the highlights in the AI field was the debut of the latest generation humanoid robot named Desdemona (Desi). Her creator, Edwin Eyre, unveiled the possibilities of personality computation. Renowned scientist in the VR field, Jack McCauley, discussed how GPU technology is driving innovation during the EDGE Summit.



Prominent individuals in attendance included Yat Siu, Alvin Graylin, Dominic Williams, Sing Wang, Livio Weng and more. They engaged in deep discussions and exchanges on topics various attempts at the comprehensive integration of AI and Web3, new directions in the Web3 industry, whether Real-World Assets (RWA) can be a driving force for the next bull market.



In the AI field, innovators from well-known companies such as Bai Qiang, Ray Chan, and Li Zhang explored the impact of AI on various infrastructures, industries, and investment trends. Experienced investors like Richard Wang, Jacky Wang and more delved into the capital trends and model innovation in the AI and Web3.



Caduceus, as the first public chain focusing on Metaverse construction, shared insights into building solutions for a Metaverse world. The AI computing network Vertex Network showcased groundbreaking advancements in AI computing and edge rendering. Vertex Network aims to collaborate with different GPU suppliers, developers, and users to provide a smoother experience for everyday device users, emphasizing the principles of technology democracy.



Hape® is a prominent European Fashion brand that once held the top spot in the OpenSea trading rankings. At the EDGE Summit, Hape®'s founder, Matt, shared insights into how to successfully build a fashion project in the Web3.0 domain. Since its inception, the Hape Discord community has gathered approximately five million members, roughly equivalent to the population of a medium-sized city in the UK.



The event also featured a compelling presentation titled "Renaissance 3.0: Summarizing the Past and Shaping the Future of Entertainment" by the former Oscar chairman Sidney Ganis.



A constellation of stars gathered, including movie mogul Sean O'Kelly; Roger Christian, the Oscar-winning set decorator for "Star Wars" ; Jack Q. Gao, ranked as one of Hollywood's 100 Most Powerful People; and Stephen O'Reilly, music industry investor. They discussed the new applications emerging in industries like film and music due to AI and Web3, they have all experimented with embracing and integrating new technologies.



On the evening of September 26th, the grandest event of the metaverse era, "LightCycle Night" was held, China's largest girl group delivered a spectacular performance. Over 300,000 global fans participated in voting through decentralized means, connecting fans with idols through digital wallet addresses. British singing sensation as a partner of the LightCycle metaverse platform, offered an exclusive metaverse performance of "Rock DJ" at the gala event.



EDGE Summit, held in Hong Kong, is a significant move, shining a spotlight on the gateway that connects Asia to the world.



Hong Kong benefits from political stability and a highly supportive legal framework. With strong support from the Hong Kong government, the EDGE Summit will serve as a platform for exchanging and disseminating cutting-edge insights on a global scale, bridging connections worldwide, and unleashing Hong Kong's potential as an incubation hub for cutting-edge technologies like Web3 and AI.



EDGE endeavors to create an unparalleled immersive participation experience by using technology and capital to support the stage where art, AI, and Web3 seamlessly converge, linking investment, technology, and fashion seamlessly.



