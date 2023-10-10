Infinicept Partners with Payments Consulting Firm Payment Visor

Bringing Together Complementary Services from Payments Industry Experts Puts Customers on Fast Track to Success

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinicept, a leading provider of embedded payments, and Payment Visor, a payment management consulting firm, today announced a partnership that brings together critical payments expertise with Infinicept’s Payfac-as-Service and embedded payments platform.



Infinicept’s payments solutions, and Payment Visor’s advisory services, meet customers where they are on their embedded payments journey. With the necessary support, guidance, and technology, software companies are empowered to accelerate growth.

“Payment Visor is a trusted partner in the industry, and we are thrilled to be working with their team,” said Deana Rich, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Infinicept. “By aligning with Payment Visor, we can provide even more value to our customers when they need added expertise to navigate the payments landscape.”

Regardless of whether organizations are just beginning or moving further along their embedded payments journey, working with Infinicept and Payment Visor creates a roadmap for success that accelerates speed to market, creates efficiency, and provides the freedom to grow.

“Infinicept is a visionary organization that is committed to doing everything it can to help its customers,” said Suzie Bookout, CEO Payment Visor. “Working together and taking a collaborative approach means that we can create even better outcomes for our clients as they advance in payments. We look forward to developing many new opportunities for both our organizations.”

Embedded payments innovator Infinicept empowers software companies to improve customer experience and drive revenue. The company’s solution for monetizing payments, Launchpay, enables customers to add payments to their business quickly without any upfront costs or development work. With Launchpay, Infinicept customers maintain control over merchant data, paving the way to becoming a full payment facilitator. The Payment Operations (PayOps) Platform allows companies to achieve the benefits of embedded payments without any trade-offs to maintain ownership of the payments product.

“We’ve had tremendous success with our embedded payments platform over the years,” said Todd Ablowitz, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Infinicept. “To support our clients even further, we recently added a flexible Payfac as a Service model for vertical software companies. These solutions and services dovetail with Payment Visor’s expertise and approach to working with customers. Software businesses will greatly benefit from the power of this partnership.”

Payment Visor’s team of experts leverages advanced technologies, such as Infinicept, to empower small and medium-sized businesses with simplified, modernized business solutions that enhance scalability and elevate business growth. Its team of payments industry veterans brings an extensive and deep understanding of the industry landscape and the challenges businesses face in creating payments programs and strategies. Payment Visor transforms legacy IT systems into integrated environments that drive payments optimization, innovation, and risk management through streamlined solutions that optimize infrastructure and maximize revenue. Its wide range of advisory services includes creating proof of concept, go-to-market strategy, tech stack recommendations, inside and outside sales team support, and more.

For more information, visit: https://www.infinicept.com and/or https://www.paymentvisor.com/.

About Infinicept

Infinicept is a provider of embedded payment solutions and services that help software companies gain the advantages of embedded payments, including increased revenue and more control of the merchant experience. More than 300 leading software companies, payment processors, sponsor banks, and others rely on Infinicept to help them transform to the new era of software-led payments. Winner of the Electronic Transaction Association Fintech Innovation in Payments Award, Infinicept is also a founding member of the Embedded Payments Bill of Rights (EPBOR).

About Payment Visor

Payment Visor is a management consulting and advisory firm for Integrated Software Vendors (ISVs) and merchants seeking support for their payments strategies. By delivering simplified modernized business solutions that are designed to enhance scalability and elevate business growth, Payment Visor solves critical payments needs for small and medium-sized business owners and software partners. The team of experts delivers exceptional experiences and impactful results, making Payment Visor a trusted advisor to its clients.

