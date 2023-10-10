Urgent Care Market is expected to approach US$ 40,828.4 Million by 2033: Rising Incidence of Circulatory and Cardiovascular Disorders Fuels | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Urgent care market in the United States continues to grow, driven by increased demand for affordable and accessible care. Telemedicine and pandemic have highlighted the crucial role of urgent care centers, ensuring a bright future for the industry.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The estimated value of the global urgent care market for 2023 is US$ 26,099.8 million. The global urgent care centers market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033. The urgent care market is expected to approach US$ 40,828.4 million by the end of 2033.



The rising incidence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the increasing number of hospitals in the urgent care industry strongly back the growth in the market. A significant burden of circulatory and cardiovascular disorders increases heart failure and stroke risks, which fuels the urgent care market expansion during the forecast period.

Request Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9184

Catalysts for Urgent Care Market Expansion:

The urgent care market is expanding significantly owing to the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses and accidents requiring prompt medical attention, government assistance, and increased urgent care facilities. Public health awareness has grown over the years, helping the market to progress.

With the increased access to high-quality healthcare services, urgent care facilities have emerged as crucial nodes for handling critical medical requirements. The demand for urgent medical care services is rising globally, boosting the urgent care market.

The industry is anticipated to experience growth owing to the adoption of contemporary technologies and the creation of user-friendly urgent care apps. Favorable reimbursement practices in developed and emerging countries are also driving the market.

Shortage of Skilled Labor Restraining the Urgent Care Market:

A significant barrier to the market's growth is the lack of qualified healthcare professionals to meet the population's rising healthcare requirements. To maintain the effectiveness and accessibility of urgent care services in contemporary healthcare settings, a skilled workforce is crucial. Policy reforms, investments in training programs, and creating a more accommodating regulatory environment are essential to cater to the needs of the patients.

The stringent reimbursement rules across regions make it difficult for providers to maintain their financial viability, restricting the market’s growth.

“The expansion of the healthcare sector infused with government funding and the rise in favorable policies and initiatives promoting quick and affordable care services contribute to the growth of the urgent care market,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Urgent Care Market Report:

The pain management sub-segment of the services category accounts for a market share of 8.5% in 2023.

The corporate-owned urgent care sub-segment holds a share of 31% of the market by ownership.

The United Kingdom market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.1% through 2033.

The German market is projected to develop at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The China urgent care market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

The market in India is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The market in Japan is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2033.

The North American urgent care market accounts for 52% in 2023.

The European urgent care market holds a share of 4.8% in 2023.





Urgent Care Market Size:



Attributes Details Urgent Care Market Value, 2023 US$ 26,099.8 million Urgent Care Market Value, 2033 US$ 40,828.4 million Value-based CAGR, 2023 to 2033 4.6%





Gain a Competitive Advantage in the Urgent Care Market with Our Discounted Intelligence Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/9184

Competitive Landscape in the Urgent Care Market:

The global market is fragmented due to the presence of several urgent care-providing firms. Key urgent care businesses are using expansion tactics to broaden their worldwide reach, including new product development and launches, product approvals, agreements, collaborations, and mergers.

Recent Developments in the Urgent Care Market:

ICV Partners, LLC in March 2022, announced the merger of Urgent Care Group and its portfolio company Total Access Urgent Care. ICV Partners, LLC is a renowned investment firm specializing in lower- and middle-market business services, consumer goods and services, food and beverages, and healthcare industries.



Adventist HealthCare and CRH Healthcare, which runs urgent care centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Maryland, bought three urgent care centers in Germantown, Rockville, and Laurel in February 2022. All three centers have established themselves as leaders in their respective communities by addressing the walk-in urgent care demands of patients in the area as well as the needs of employers, owing to the availability of qualified medical professionals and support staff.



Key Urgent Care Market Players:

FastMed Urgent Care

HealthWorks, Inc.

MedExpress

MinuteClinic, LLC

AFC/Doctors Express, LLC, U.S.

CareSpot Express Healthcare

Patient First

NextCare Urgent Care

CareSpot Express Healthcare LLC

Concentra Inc.

MD Now.

American Family Care

Aurora Urgent Care

Bellin Health

Key Segments:

By Services:

Cold, Cough & Flu

Allergy Treatment

Pain Management

Ear & Eye infections

Respiratory infections

Dehydration & Diarrhea

Urinary Tract Infections

Sports injuries

Burn Cases

Minor Cuts & Lacerations

Asthma Care

Sprain & Broken Bones

High Blood Pressure

Wound Care

Minor Skin Rashes & Infection

Immunization

Wound Care

Lab-Based Tests

Diagnostic Imaging Services

Telehealth Urgent Care

Others





By Type of Patient:

6 to 18 Years

19 to 35 Years

36 to 65 Years

65 to 80 Years

80 Years & Above





By Ownership:

Hospital Owned-Urgent Care

Physician Owned Urgent Care Multi-Physician Owned Urgent Care Single-Physician Owned Urgent Care

Corporate Owned Urgent Care

Private Equity & Joint Ventures Owned Urgent Care

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa





Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

The global point-of-care diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 38.7 Billion in 2023 to US$ 74.8 Billion by 2033.

The global urinary tract infection testing market was valued at US$ 563.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1.1 Billion by 2033. The urinalysis test with around 48.5% in terms of value share, has topped the global market within the testing category in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6.0% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033)

The global diabetes care devices market is projected to be valued at US$ 9.7 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 17.87 Billion by 2032, with a rapid CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2032.

The home care services market is slated to grow at a CAGR of 9% during 2022-2032.

The vision care market is expected to expand at a decent CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The valuation of the vision care market as of 2023 is US$ 89,596 million, and the market is projected to be valued at US$ 1,78,930.9 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube