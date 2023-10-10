Questex's Spatec North America’s Fall Edition Brings Spa & Wellness Community Together on Palm Beach

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Spatec North America, the spa industry’s leading one-to-one event, brought together North America's most prestigious owners and operators of major resort, hotel, destination and day spas, and design & management companies to meet with leading suppliers, September 26-29 at the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Manalapan, Florida for the second time this year at their fall edition event.



“Spatec Fall delivered an unprecedented event and we could not be more pleased,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Event and Partnership Director, Questex Beauty & Spa Group. “Our turnkey format allowed for business to be conducted at every turn, and the seamless hospitality put forth by our partner at the Eau Palm Beach made the experience feel flawless, from the receptions to the food, to our gorgeous beachfront views. I could not be prouder of this concept we created and have built upon year after year which is designed specifically for the spa industry.”

“This is the best event I've ever been to,” said Joanne Kellis, R2 Technologies. “I like the size; its manageable. The quality of the buyers, the organization, and the hospitality… its unmatched.”

The event proved to be a significant triumph, fulfilling its commitment to unite suppliers through more than 600 one-on-one appointments with high-volume buyers they had chosen beforehand based on specific pre-selection criteria. Moreover, thoughtfully planned theme nights, featuring icebreaker activities and team-building exercises, provided attendees with opportunities to network with everyone present, irrespective of their pre-scheduled appointments.

“I've been fortunate to witness firsthand how Spatec provides a unique platform for emerging brands like ours to shine,” said Daniel Spikes, Founder/CEO, BeLoved Box. “The opportunity to connect with industry leaders, spa professionals, and fellow entrepreneurs has been invaluable.”

