Governor Bill Lee Proclaims Oct. 8 – Oct. 14 as Fire Prevention Week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has proclaimed the week of Oct. 8 – Oct. 14 as Fire Prevention Week in Tennessee.

During this week, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) will join fire departments across the Volunteer State to raise awareness of the ways that Tennesseans can focus on fire safety so they can reduce the risk of home fires.

This year’s event focuses on the importance of cooking safety in the simple, powerful campaign message: “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.”

“I want to thank Governor Lee for helping bring greater attention through his proclamation to this very important fire-safety campaign,” said TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence. “Statistics show that cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in Tennessee and across the nation. The good news is that consumers can prevent cooking fires and burns at home by following some simple and effective tips.”

As part of Fire Prevention Week, consumers are urged to remember:

Be alert and pay attention in the kitchen. Don’t use a stove or an oven if you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol.

Always stay in the kitchen while you are cooking. If you leave the kitchen for even a short time, turn off the stove first.

Use a timer to remind you that you are cooking and have food in an oven.

Keep anything that is flammable such as oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, or kitchen towels away from your stovetop.

Check your home’s smoke alarms to ensure they are working properly. Need working smoke alarms? Contact your local fire department and ask if they participate in the SFMO’s “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” free smoke alarm program.

Fire Prevention Week is a national campaign created by the National Fire Prevention Association (“NFPA”) that educates Americans about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe when it comes to home fires or the dangers of carbon monoxide.

“Fire Prevention Week is an opportunity for local fire departments, first responders, and other emergency personnel to work closely with the communities they serve to raise awareness about the importance of home fire safety,” said Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley. “As a lifelong firefighter, I want to thank Governor Lee for bringing statewide attention to this important week with his proclamation.”

As part of Fire Prevention Week, the SFMO is kicking off its annual Fire Prevention Poster Contest from Oct. 8 – Oct. 31 which is open to all Tennessee students from kindergarten through 12th grade. For more details, visit the SFMO’s poster contest page.

###