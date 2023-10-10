flynas Launches Its New Operations Base and the 4th in Saudi at Madinah Airport

The leading LCC Reveals its New Network of Destinations Starting December 1

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- flynas, the national airline and the leading low-cost carrier in the Middle East and the world, announced adding 7 new routes to its ever-expanding flight network from its new operations base at Madinah Airport starting from December 1, 2023.

After becoming the only carrier with 4 operations bases across the Kingdom, the leading LCC will launch two domestic routes from Madinah to Abha and Tabuk and five international routes to Dubai, Amman, Baghdad, Istanbul, and Ankara to be operated alongside the other four existing routes from Madinah to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Cairo. These additions will bring the total number of routes operated by flynas from Madinah to 11 so far.

Bander Almohanna, flynas CEO and Managing Director, said: “The launch of these routes from our latest operations base coincides with taking delivery of new aircraft to further upscale flynas fleet. We are proud to showcase our commitment to Madinah and to expand offerings for our guests, in line with the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques and the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting the Kingdom with 250 International destinations and to reach 330 million passengers and to attract 100 million tourists annually by 2030.”

Almohanna added: “The operations from our new operations base will start with two aircraft as a first stage, and we are planning to increase our operations and fleet size and to launch more destinations to achieve our strategy “We Connect the World to the Kingdom” Through which we aim to enhance our guests experience with direct flights to many destinations in and outside Saudi, this step will create new jobs opportunities and increase the Saudization in the Aviation industry.”

With the Board of Directors’ approval to increase new aircraft orders to 250 aircraft to position flynas as the largest low-cost airline in the Middle East, flynas is committed to expanding its network in accordance with the growth and expansion strategy launched by the leading LCC early last year under the slogan “We Connect the World to the Kingdom.”

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 60 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.



