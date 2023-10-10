Brain & Behavior Research Foundation Awards 2023 Outstanding Achievement Prizes to Five Leading Psychiatric Researchers

Scientists Recognized for Advancing the Understanding of Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder, Pediatric Mood and Anxiety Disorders, and Cognitive Neuroscience

New York, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, the world’s largest private funder of mental health research grants, today announced it is awarding the 2023 Outstanding Achievement Prizes in Mental Health to five scientists for their exceptional work in advancing psychiatric research. The prizewinners will be the featured speakers at the BBRF International Mental Health Research Symposium on October 27, 2023, in New York City, and will receive their awards later that evening at the BBRF International Awards Dinner.

“We applaud the Outstanding Achievement Prizewinners for their extraordinary contributions to advancing the development of new treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness,” said Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. “In celebrating these excellent scientists, we acknowledge the significance of neuroscience and psychiatric research in transforming the lives of people living with mental illness.”

The Outstanding Achievement Prizewinners are selected by special committees of the Foundation’s Scientific Council, a volunteer group of 194 mental health experts across disciplines in brain and behavior.

“Because of the groundbreaking work of the Outstanding Achievement Prizewinners, we are making great progress in our understanding of the brain and how to treat and potentially cure psychiatric illnesses,” said Herbert Pardes., M.D., President of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation’s Scientific Council. “We salute them, and we thank our philanthropic supporters whose generosity allows us to continue to support the most promising research in the field of brain and behavior.”

The 2023 Outstanding Achievement Prizewinners are:

Lieber Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Schizophrenia Research

Philip D. Harvey, Ph.D., University of Miami

Presentation: Self-knowledge in Schizophrenia: Importance, Characteristics and Treatment

https://med.miami.edu/faculty/philip-harvey-phd

Maltz Prize for Innovative and Promising Schizophrenia Research

Amy E. Pinkham, Ph.D., The University of Texas at Dallas

Presentation: Social Cognition and Social Difficulties in Schizophrenia

https://profiles.utdallas.edu/amy.pinkham

Colvin Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Mood Disorders Research

Roger S. McIntyre, M.D., FRCPC, University of Toronto

Presentation: Does Obesity Metastasize to the Brain: Implications for Clinical Care and Identifying the Causes and Cures for Persons Living with Bipolar Disorder

https://psychiatry.utoronto.ca/faculty/roger-mcintyre

Ruane Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Research

Katie McLaughlin, Ph.D., University of Oregon

Presentation: The Long Shadow of Childhood Adversity: Implications for Children’s Brain and Behavioral Development

https://childrensbehavioralhealth.uoregon.edu/katie-mclaughlin

Goldman-Rakic Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Cognitive Neuroscience Research

Elizabeth A. Phelps, Ph.D., Harvard University

Presentation: The Human Amygdala, Threat, and Anxiety: Translational Progress and Challenges

https://psychology.fas.harvard.edu/people/elizabeth-phelps-0

Also speaking at the BBRF Symposium will be Karoly Mirnics, M.D., Ph.D., representing Special Olympics International, winner of the 2023 BBRF Pardes Humanitarian Prize in Mental Health. He’ll discuss mental health and intellectual disabilities.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $450 million to fund more than 5,400 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

