Simons Medal of Excellence to be Awarded to Preservation Law and Technology Pioneers Marion and Greg Werkheiser
EINPresswire.com/ -- The College of Charleston’s School of the Arts will present Marion and Greg Werkheiser, pioneers in the global practice of cultural heritage law and trailblazers in the use of emerging technology in heritage tourism, with the prestigious Albert Simons Medal of Excellence during a ceremony on Oct. 14, 2023.
Prior recipients include His Royal Highness King Charles III and Charleston Mayor Joseph P. Riley, among other accomplished leaders in civic design, architectural design, historic preservation, and urban planning. The award honors Albert Simons (1890-1980), who had an influential 60-year career as an architect and preservationist and who spearheaded the founding of the School of the Arts. This year’s award includes a $10,000 prize generously provided by Albert and Theodora Simons III.
The ceremony will include a lecture by the Werkheisers about cultural heritage as a human right, a concept they advance through the work of their two ventures. Their law firm, Cultural Heritage Partners, PLLC, resolves cases and controversies involving the protection and preservation of art, antiquities, archaeology, architecture, historic landscapes, sacred sites, and living traditions, including especially Indigenous and Black heritage. Their software company, ARtGlass, has led the global emergence of Augmented Reality in tourism at iconic historic sites and attractions while championing accessibility of emerging technology, elevating marginalized stories, promoting civics education, and enhancing sustainable tourism.
The Werkheisers stated, “We are delighted to direct the spotlight of this recognition toward the idea that the Simons family has long championed: the preservation of our past is essential to a building better future.”
The Simons Medal is awarded annually by the School of the Arts’ Historic Preservation and Community Planning Program. The event, which begins at 5:30 PM, is free and open to the public. A reception will follow.
About Cultural Heritage Partners, PLLC:
Cultural Heritage Partners, PLLC is a mission-driven law firm founded in 2010 to zealously advocate for the preservation, protection, and promotion of global cultural legacies. To leverage the wisdom of humanity’s past to create a better present and future, CHP is committed to providing expert legal counsel and strategic guidance to ensure that both tangible and intangible elements of our shared human heritage are safeguarded and celebrated for generations to come. The CHP team includes lawyers, government affairs professionals, archaeologists, tribal liaisons, art scholars, and practice management personnel. The firm has offices in Richmond, VA, Washington, DC, NYC, NY, and London, England. See www.culturalheritagepartners.com.
About ARtGlass:
ARtGlass, an Augmented Reality technology company based in Richmond, Virginia, and Milan, Italy, develops software and strategies that enable clients to easily arrange dynamic digital content over views of real-world objects and places through smartglasses, tablets, or smartphones. ARtGlass has emerged as the world's leading developer of AR experiences for cultural sites, with millions of thrilled visitors at iconic museums, historical and archaeological sites, and other attractions. Visit www.artglassgroup.com.
Christine Grubbs
