Meeting Notice: Pesticide Advisory Committee To Meet on October 25, 2023

The Pesticide Advisory Committee will meet on October 25, 2023, from 10 am to noon. The meeting will be held virtually. The guest speaker will be Saif Ratul, Deputy Legislative Officer, Office of the Governor, who will be providing a pesticide policy update. In addition, Tom Phillips, State Chemist, will be providing the Committee with an update on the PFAS Workgroup. PFAS is the abbreviation for Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances.

The call link is: https://meet.google.com/hzc-jekb-cmy
or you may call in with this number: ‪(US) +1 518-855-1993 PIN: ‪583 351 457#

If you require additional information, please contact the Pesticide Regulation Section at 410-841-5710 or at pest.reg@maryland.gov.

