Tokens.com Launches Branded Game for Polysleep in Fortnite

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”), a technology company that provides products and services that connect brands to consumers in 3D internet environments, is pleased to announce that it has successfully launched a customized game in the widely popular Fortnite game platform for Polysleep, a leading Canadian mattress company and sleep technology pioneer.



Tokens.com subsidiaries, Metaverse Group and Hulk Labs, collaborated to build and launch a branded game for Polysleep in Fortnite called Woolen Warfare. Woolen Warfare is a Polysleep branded, competitive multiplayer king of the hill game developed by the Hulk Labs team using Fortnite Creative 2.0 in Unreal Editor For Fortnite (UEFN).

“We're not just launching another game; we're revolutionizing the way brands interact with audiences,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com. “‘Woolen Warfare' represents a new frontier for marketing, blending the thrill of competitive gaming with the essence of brand identity. We are setting a new standard for what's possible for brands in existing popular 3D games.”

Hulk Labs and Metaverse Group have the ability to program on Unity and Unreal Engine to develop activations in Fortnite, Roblox, and many other online platforms. Additionally, the Company is developing expertise to launch games and apps for the new Apple Vision Pro scheduled for release in 2024.

Tokens.com works with forward-thinking brands looking to reach Gen Z, Alpha, and Millennial consumers. A report from Deloitte states, 96% of Millennials, Gen Alpha, and Gen Z located in the United States play video games regularly averaging 11-13 hours per week. Our mission is to craft distinctive branded gaming experiences within these ecosystems, by aligning with client objectives, driving distribution through influencers, streamers and paid media.

"Our objective is to seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with the gaming experience, allowing gamers to enjoy their favorite pastime while encouraging healthy sleep habits," said Jeremiah Curvers, CEO of Polysleep.

Fortnite boasts an impressive average of 239 million monthly players, where traditional online advertising delivery channels have not yet saturated the attention of gamers in the same ways as social, display and video have. Thus by introducing engaging and innovative branded games, Tokens.com offers brands unparalleled access to a vast, untapped audience. This approach transcends the limitations of conventional marketing strategies, capturing the attention of a new generation of consumers. Tokens.com is committed to delivering a tailor-made service, ensuring that each branded experience is meticulously curated to resonate with its clients' unique vision and brand identity.

Explore Woolen Warfare by Polysleep using island code 3511-4821-9572. Players can drop in for a king of the hill gamemode where players will be able to see their standings on the leaderboard and compete for the top score. For more information on Woolen Warfare by Polysleep visit www. woolenwarfare.com .

Join members from the Tokens.com and Polysleep team on X Tuesday October, 10 at 4:30 EST to learn more. Follow the link to join X Spaces https://x.com/i/spaces/1PlJQDRABNvGE .

Brands and businesses interested in a fresh approach to accessing clients can contact us at info@metaversegroup.com and Contact@tokens.com .

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com is a technology company that builds products and services that connects brands to consumers in 3D internet environments, including popular gaming and metaverse platforms.

Our solutions give our clients a more engaging way to connect with their existing clients, and access to a new generation of consumers who spend time on platforms such as Roblox and Fortnite.

Our key areas of focus are: i) branded virtual stores, sales centers, and 3D branded content, ii) web2 and web3 game development and game analytics, and ii) innovative e-commerce solutions that integrate shopping into existing popular gaming platforms.

Tokens.com also manages an inventory of valuable cryptocurrency, digital real estate, and a collection of top ranked crypto related domain names.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on X , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Tokens.com Corp.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO

Telephone: +1-647-578-7490

Email: contact@tokens.com

Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications

Email: contact@tokens.com

Media Contact: Ali Clarke – Talk Shop Media

Email: ali@talkshopmedia.com

About Polysleep

Polysleep is a pioneering sleep technology company dedicated to improving the sleep quality of individuals across the globe. With innovative products and a commitment to promoting healthy sleep habits, Polysleep continues to lead the way in sleep innovation.

For more information visit https://polysleep.com/ .

Media Contact: Victoria Bakos – Polysleep

Email: victoria@polysleep.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to completion of the acquisition and closing date thereof and the benefits to be realized from the transaction, including the potential synergies between Metaverse Group and Tokens.com (including Hulk Labs, the gaming unit of Tokens.com). Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.