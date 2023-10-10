Pliops Collaborates with Innovators at Cloud Expo Asia to Address Demands of Enterprise Storage Applications, High Performance Computing

Pliops XDP Platform Delivers Efficiency, Sustainability, Performance, Scalability Needed for Data Centers to Thrive in the AI Era

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliops, a leading provider of data processors for cloud and enterprise data centers, will be on hand this week at Cloud Expo Asia to deliver insights surrounding data infrastructure optimization, modern workload acceleration and flash investments. At the Expo, Pliops will deliver a keynote presentation with enterprise SSD provider DapuStor, in which the power of the Pliops XDP Data Services platform will be highlighted with DapuStor’s high-capacity SSDs.



Pliops empowers data centers to thrive in the AI era by addressing vital challenges in sustainability, performance and scalability. With cutting-edge technology, Pliops illuminates the path for businesses to conquer these obstacles. Through pioneering solutions and a focus on sustainable practices, Pliops equips data centers with the necessary tools for success in today's dynamic landscape.

The Pliops XDP Data Services platform takes a seamless-to-deploy, transformational approach to optimizing data infrastructure and accelerating modern workloads, while in tandem reducing TCO by 50%. Running on the Pliops Extreme Data Processor (XDP), the portfolio of XDP Data Services includes XDP-RAIDplus, XDP-AccelDB and XDP-AccelKV. These Data Services are designed to maximize data center infrastructure investments by exponentially increasing application performance, data reliability, storage capacity, and overall stack efficiency.

Pliops is collaborating with digital solutions leader H3C, which recently conducted extensive performance, availability and recoverability tests using Pliops XDP-RAIDplus and its Uniserver R4900 G5 server. H3C’s Product Manager Qiang Yu had this to say: “By utilizing the H3C Uniserver in combination with Pliops XDP-RAIDplus, enterprises can attain elevated performance levels and ensure high reliability. This enables organizations to effectively meet customer service level agreement requirements, ensuring a satisfactory level of service delivery.”

At Cloud Expo Asia, a technical presentation titled, “Overcome Blast Radius Anxiety: Ultrafast Rebuilds and Performance for Hi-Cap SSDs,” will be jointly delivered by Pliops and DapuStor on October 11 from 4:10 – 4:30 p.m. The session will look at blast radius concerns encountered by organizations looking to keep up with surging data storage requirements.

“Traditional RAID solutions reduce both the performance and endurance of SSDs, and Pliops has stepped in to solve this issue by enabling performance acceleration and scalability for databases,” said DapuStor’s VP International Business Alfred Chase Hui. “Pliops XDP-RAIDplus brings higher endurance, usable life and unlocked capacity to our enterprise SSDs.”

“Cloud Expo Asia presents an ideal venue to highlight some of the critical issues we solve in the data center, and to showcase the more efficient and reliable infrastructures our storage solutions enable,” said Ido Bukspan, Pliops CEO. “This is a great opportunity to continue to expand our business and partnerships in Asia, and we are delighted to be here this week.”

Connect with Pliops

About Pliops

Read Blog

Visit Resource Center

Connect on LinkedIn

Follow on X (formerly Twitter)

About Pliops

Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. The company’s Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and flash is managed. Pliops overcomes storage inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry applications. Founded in 2017, Pliops is a winner of the ‘Flash Storage Solution of the Year’ Award in the Data Breakthrough Awards program and has been named a few times one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups. The company has raised over $200 million to date from leading investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, State of Mind Ventures Momentum, Intel Capital, Viola Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Expon Capital, NVIDIA, AMD, Western Digital, SK hynix and Alicorn. For more information, visit www.pliops.com .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a55b1c1-2d25-4a11-8dff-f678f5b54a15