Garfunkel Wild Opens Washington, D.C. Office

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garfunkel Wild, P.C., a leading health care law firm, is pleased to announce the opening of an office in Washington, D.C., and to welcome two D.C.-based partners, David Morrissy and David Traskey, to co-head the expansion. The D.C. location marks the firm's sixth office in the United States and the second opened in the past two years.



"We are very excited to offer our unique legal expertise to the D.C. Metro area. With so many health care providers and regulatory agencies located in this region, this expansion will provide our clients with inside-the-beltway strategic advice and increased access to key decision-makers," said Andrew E. Blustein, Garfunkel Wild's Chairman. "With extensive experience in both the public and private sectors, our office co-heads are a powerful combination and bring a command of regulatory understanding, legal knowledge, and innovative solutions to our clients."

The office - - located at 1717 K St., N.W. - - will be led by Morrissy and Traskey who will coordinate with the nearly 90 Garfunkel Wild attorneys who are experienced in all aspects of health care, including compliance, white-collar defense, corporate, managed care, technology, and litigation. Clients will include hospitals, long term care and rehab facilities, ambulatory surgery centers, FQHCs, professional practices, labs, as well as behavioral health and mental health providers.

David Morrissy has a proven track record leading and growing a law office in D.C. As a litigator and trial lawyer, Morrissy has helped a wide-variety of clients secure and enforce judgments and negotiate favorable settlements. He is also well-versed in all areas of real estate law, including selling, purchasing, financing, developing, and leasing, with a history of navigating transactions efficiently and effectively.

"Garfunkel Wild's full-service, cutting-edge, value-oriented platform presents enormous opportunities for both my clients and the Firm's clients in this region," said David Morrissy. "I am honored to be part of the team of attorneys who will extend the reach of Garfunkel Wild's impressive reputation to Washington, D.C., as well as into Virginia and Maryland."

David Traskey, who joined the firm in May, provides valuable advice in all aspects of health care compliance to hospitals, physician's practices, and other types of health care clients. Traskey, who spent nearly a decade as Senior Counsel with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), helped to formulate HHS-OIG's enforcement policy in areas such as the Civil Monetary Penalties Law, Anti-Kickback Statute and the False Claims Act.

"Our physical presence in D.C. offers our attorneys the ability to consistently interface with my former colleagues at HHS-OIG and the many other federal and state agencies that govern health care," said David Traskey. "This strategic growth further broadens our commitment to benefit our clients locally and throughout the country."

To be directed to a D.C.-based Garfunkel Wild attorney, call 202-780-3366.

Sign up on Garfunkel Wild's website to receive regular legal alerts and updates on upcoming complimentary educational sessions.

About Garfunkel Wild, P.C.

Garfunkel Wild was founded over 40 years ago with a single purpose in mind; to attend to its clients' specific business and legal needs in the health care industry. Garfunkel Wild has provided health care, transactional, regulatory, and litigation advice to more than 100 hospitals and health care systems, 500 long-term care providers, 4,000 physicians, 60 ambulatory surgical centers, and 40+ FQHCs, as well as telehealth, urgent care centers, and emerging companies.

Garfunkel Wild attorneys are thought leaders with years of experience, including physicians, nurses, former prosecutors, technology experts, and former government officials and regulators. With nearly 90 attorneys and offices in Washington, D.C., New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Florida, the firm and its lawyers are ranked in Chambers USA, The Best Lawyers in America©, and Super Lawyers.

Media Contact:

Mandy Kaplan

mkaplan@garfunkelwild.com

202-780-3366