Questex’s Sibec EMEA Brought the Fitness Industry Together in Sorrento, Italy to Build Business Relationships

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sibec EMEA, Europe’s original one-to-one event for the fitness industry, presented its 25th anniversary edition at the Hilton Sorrento Palace, in Sorrento, Italy September 26-29 with over 550 one-to-one meetings between premier global fitness suppliers and owners and operators of health and fitness facilities in the EMEA region.



The event’s unparalleled networking opportunities, inclusive of one-to-one appointments, are at the heart of the event with the purpose of building acute business relationships.

Special educational sessions were provided, including keynotes by Marjolijn Meijer of the Urban Gym Group and Thomas Mendonca of the Fitness Park Group. The discussions were about the future of the industry, including expanding brands and preparing for the AI and digital future within the fitness industry.



“We were thrilled to host such a beautiful event in Sorrento, with an outstanding presence from industry leaders as well as many buyers and suppliers from all over Europe and the Middle East who showcased their new and innovative products and services,” said Rob Shannon, Global Event Director of Sibec.

Alex Von Hagen, Head of Enterprise at Virtuagym said, “The ROI on the conversations we had and the partnerships we've formed far exceed the cost of attendance.” And Matteo Cerruti, CEO of Trib3 added, "Sibec EMEA is a must-attend event if you want to play in the big league in the industry.”

