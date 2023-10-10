Elev8 New Media to Sponsor the ThinkEquity Conference in New York City on October 19, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media (“Elev8”), an award-winning boutique public and media relations firm specializing in securing earned media and press coverage for its client companies, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the annual ThinkEquity Conference , set to take place at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City on October 19, 2023.



The ThinkEquity Conference stands as a premier gathering for emerging luminaries in the technology, AI/big data, biotechnology, metals & mining, and oil & gas sectors. The conference will feature presentations from industry leaders, panel discussions, one-on-one investor meetings, and more.

“We are delighted to announce Elev8 New Media's inaugural sponsorship of the 2023 ThinkEquity Conference. This collaboration marks a progression for Elev8 as we further establish our presence within the financial sector,” commented Jessica Starman, CEO and Co-Founder of Elev8 New Media. “With Elev8’s proven track record of success in securing earned media and press coverage for our client companies, we look forward to connecting with leaders in various industries next week.”

The event is expected to attract more than 700 attendees, including investors, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals. Attendees will be able to learn from industry experts, network with peers, and gain valuable insights into the latest trends and developments in their respective fields.

To request a meeting with the Elev8 New Media team, please contact info@elev8newmedia.com or stop by Elev8 New Media’s booth.

To learn more about ThinkEquity, please visit www.think-equity.com .

About Elev8 New Media:

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning boutique public and media relations agency known for securing thousands of earned media placements for its clients. These placements, which are not paid but genuinely earned, appear in well-respected outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business, among others. Elev8’s reach also extends to trade publications, new media and local media outlets.

Dedicated to providing companies with strategic communication solutions, Elev8 transforms our clients’ business operations into engaging stories that spur significant growth. Our teams, focused on public relations and social media, are committed to building strong relationships with both our clients and the media community. Through thoughtful and cohesive social strategies, we aim to fulfill and surpass business objectives, establishing a prominent presence in the industry characterized by reliability and forward-thinking.

For more information, please visit www.elev8newmedia.com .

Contact Information