Investors in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with a Lawsuit

On July 07, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NASDAQ: BTAI shares against BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over protocol adherence and data integrity, that, as a result, the Company’s principal investigator failed to adhere to the informed consent form approved by the Institutional Review Board, that the Company’s principal investigator failed to maintain adequate case histories for certain patients whose records were reviewed by the FDA, that the Company’s principal investigator fabricated email correspondence with a pharmacovigilance safety vendor that was then provided to the FDA, that the foregoing would negatively impact the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approval of BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation associated with dementia in patients with probable Alzheimer’s disease, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

