Mesoporous Carbons Market is Predicted to Reach US$ 6.3 billion in 2031, Expanding at a 6.6% CAGR: TMR Report

Mesoporous carbon is becoming popular in pharmaceutical delivery systems, wastewater treatment, and air filtration activities.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The mesoporous carbon market is expected to increase at a 6.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 , surpassing US$ 6.3 billion by the end of 2031. The global market is witnessing substantial growth due to their versatile applications in various industries.



Mesoporous carbons are materials with a highly ordered nanoporous structure, making them valuable in fields like energy storage, catalysis, and drug delivery. Their large surface area and tunable pore sizes enhance their effectiveness in adsorption and chemical reactions, driving research and industrial demand.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85566

One of the prominent market drivers is the increasing focus on sustainable technologies. Mesoporous carbons, with their eco-friendly nature and ability to replace traditional materials, are gaining prominence.

The rising demand for energy storage solutions, especially in the context of renewable energy sources, is boosting the adoption of mesoporous carbons in supercapacitors and batteries.

The expanding pharmaceutical and environmental sectors are creating significant opportunities. In drug delivery systems, mesoporous carbons enable targeted and controlled drug release, revolutionizing the pharmaceutical industry.

The global mesoporous carbons market is poised for continuous expansion, driven by innovation and the need for sustainable solutions across diverse industries. The market expansion is due to the advances in research and emerging applications.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global industry acquired US$ 3.5 billion in 2022.

In 2022, the ordered mesoporous carbon (OMC) segment held a market share of 41%.

The market in North America is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7% until 2031.

The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to experience a CAGR of 6.8% until 2031.

Europe held a market share of 20% of the global market in 2022.



Mesoporous Carbons Market- Key Drivers and Trends

The ability of mesoporous carbons to adsorb pollutants and purify water makes them pivotal in environmental applications. There is a growing trend toward utilizing mesoporous carbons for environmental remediation, leading to market growth with increasing concerns about water and air quality.





Mesoporous carbons find applications in drug delivery systems, enabling controlled and targeted drug release. The pharmaceutical industry's continual research and development efforts are fueling the demand for mesoporous carbons.





The global shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly materials has propelled the mesoporous carbons market. Their ability to replace conventional materials in various applications is rising.



Get Exclusive Discount on Mesoporous Carbons Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=85566

Regional Landscape of the Mesoporous Carbons Market

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant portion of the global market during the forecast period. The region's mesoporous carbon consumption is increasing owing to great economic development and urbanization. The rise of interest in gas storage components is also propelling the Asia Pacific mesoporous carbons market forward.



North America and Europe are also crucial markets for the global mesoporous carbons sector. In North America, the United States is the leading customer of mesoporous carbons. The scope of the United States mesoporous carbons industry is anticipated to rise in the next few years, attributable to the nation's expanding healthcare sector.



Demand for mesoporous carbons in Europe is pushed by a great emphasis on ecology and conservation of nature, as well as the expansion of the region's pharmaceutical sector.



Competitive Landscape

The global market is extremely concentrated, with a few large-scale vendors dominating the vast bulk of the mesoporous carbons market share. Industry leaders are investing significantly in extensive research and development to develop environmentally friendly goods. Some key mesoporous carbon providers are BASF SE, KURARAY CO., LTD., W.R. Grace & Co., and Strem Chemicals, Inc.

The global mesoporous carbons market research profiles key players based on characteristics. These characteristics include the assortment of products, economic overview, recent advancements, divisions of the business, and company tactics. Key innovation in the market includes:

A new work released by the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces in October 2022 presents a straightforward technique. It is for the synthesis of mesoporous graphene for use in advanced energy storage devices, including electric double-layer supercapacitors (EDLCs).

Key Segments Covered

By Type Ordered Mesoporous Carbon (OMC) Disordered Mesoporous Carbon Activated Carbon Carbon Aerogel Carbon Nanotube Sponge Graphene Sponge Others

By Application Energy Storage Gas Adsorption Catalysis Drug Delivery Gas Separation Others

By End-use Industrial Energy Pharmaceutical Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Place an Order Copy of Mesoporous Carbons Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85566<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com