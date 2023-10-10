GAUGE INTERWOOD LOGISTICS COMMENCES CONSTRUCTION

96K SF Infill Industrial Building Available for Sale or Lease

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauge Real Estate Partners, a precision developer of premier commercial projects, has commenced construction on another Class A, stand-alone industrial building known as Gauge Interwood Logistics. The building and associated sitework is scheduled for completion in Q1 2024.

The 95,886 square-foot rear-load facility is strategically located within Interwood Business Park, a distinguished deed-restricted park known for its attractive aesthetics, thoughtful architectural covenants, and sophisticated tenant and user base. Interwood is located just south of George Bush Intercontinental Airport along JFK Boulevard, with immediate access to North Sam Houston Parkway and in close proximity to U.S. 69, the Hardy Toll Road and I-45. Adjacent companies within the park include Aetna/CVS, FedEx, Goodman, Halliburton, US Foods, and USPS.

With an ideal position at the intersection of Interwood South Parkway and Heathrow Forest Parkway, Gauge Interwood Logistics sits on 6.94 acres and is the last developable tract within the 440-acre park. As with other Gauge projects, this project is designed for maximum efficiency and replete with modern amenities. Key building features include 32’ clear height, 180’ truck court, 19 trailer parking positions, ESFR sprinkler system, LED warehouse lighting, 56’ x 56’ column spacing with 60’ staging bay, 11 dock-high doors and 1 ramp, the ability to fully-fence and secure, and oversized electrical service at 2,000 amps.

“We are thrilled to commence construction on Gauge Interwood Logistics during a turbulent period within the capital markets, and we could not be more pleased with the project’s design and construction progress to date,” said Brian Attaway, Principal at Gauge. Adds Jeff Pate, Principal at Gauge, “By adhering to a calculated, risk-mitigated approach to this project, our Q1 2024 delivery should be perfectly-timed to capture a growing supply constraint within this particular market segment.”

Jason Dillee and Nathan Wynne, Senior Vice Presidents at CBRE, will handle the leasing and sale brokerage services, respectively. “Gauge Interwood Logistics offers a unique lease or sale optionality for a best-in-class asset in the premier North Houston Interwood Business Park. We expect demand will remain strong in this size range for the foreseeable future, positioning this project extremely well in the marketplace,” said Wynne.

Powers Brown Architecture led the design services with Rosenberger Construction providing construction services.

For more information about the property and to see renderings, visit the Gauge Interwood Logistics Project Profile page.

###

About Gauge Real Estate Partners

Gauge Real Estate Partners is a multi-disciplinary commercial real estate development company with an integrated approach to bringing innovative development opportunities to life. With over 40 years of experience in real estate, construction, finance and law, the company leverages its expertise to offer a complete package of principal and advisory development services. Visit gaugerep.com to learn more.

Attachment

Paige Donnell Paige PR 2819195913 paige@paigepr.com