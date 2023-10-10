Hippocratic AI Launches Physician Advisory Council; Nationally Recognized Providers to Help Shape First Safety-Focused LLM for Healthcare

Initial Members Include Pioneering Physicians from Cleveland Clinic, Medscape, University Hospitals, and More

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hippocratic AI today announced the formation of its Physician Advisory Council to help shape its safety-focused Large Language Model (LLM) for healthcare. The Council, comprised of expert physicians from leading US hospitals, health systems and digital health companies, will play a crucial role in guiding the development of Hippocratic AI’s technology and ensuring that it is ready for safe deployment.



“These pioneering physicians are on the front lines of progress and innovation in their respective specialties. Now, in helping shape the first safety-focused LLM for healthcare, they’re poised to empower the broader healthcare workforce, while simultaneously increasing patient access to high-quality care,” said Meenesh Bhimani MD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Hippocratic AI. “Their insight and collaboration will be indispensable as we work together to build the next phase of the healthcare revolution.”

The Council includes the following seven initial members and will expand over time:

Dr. Hansa Bhargava, Former Senior Medical Director, WebMD; Former Chief Medical Officer to Medscape; Executive Member Council for Communications/Media, American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP); M110 AI Contributing Member; Staff Physician at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Dr. Mike Roizen, Chief Wellness Officer Emeritus at Cleveland Clinic; NYT Best-Selling Author, “RealAge”, “YOU” “What to Eat When” and Great Age Reboot book series

Dr. Peter Provonost, Chief Clinical Transformation Officer at University Hospitals

Dr. Chad Perlyn, President, Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists and Senior Vice President, Nicklaus Children's Health System

Dr. Shayan Vyas, Former Medical Officer at Teladoc Health

Dr. John V. Prunskis, Chief Medical Officer/Principal at DXTX Pain and Spine; Co-Author, US Department of Health and Human Services Best Practices Pain Task Force Final Report

Dr. Abe Warshaw, Senior Vice President & Chief Medical Officer at LiveOnNY; former SVP, Chief & Medical Director of Access Services at Mount Sinai Health Systems

Hippocratic AI is building the healthcare industry’s first safety-focused LLM, designed with an initial emphasis on patient-facing, non-diagnostic applications. Already, Hippocratic AI’s model has outperformed GPT-4 on over 100 healthcare certifications, in large part due to the company’s emphasis on reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF) via healthcare professionals, training on healthcare-specific vocabulary, and creating the model from scratch. The Physician Advisory Council further reflects Hippocratic AI’s commitment to building the safest and most medically accurate LLM possible.

The Council’s founding seven members highlight the diversity of healthcare professionals that Hippocratic AI believes will be critical to ensuring its model will comply with medical quality, safety, and patient care delivery guidelines across multiple delivery models. Council members will support product development and review; share provider insight into patient experience, medical care paths and more; and serve as a resource on specific medical topics, including clinical workflows, patient engagement protocols, safety and quality policies, and clinical education.

“We are already starting to see massive opportunities for generative AI to transform healthcare. In order to fully realize this potential, leading developers need industry professionals alongside them to ensure the technology is built safely,” said Dr. Bhargava. “I’m thrilled to serve as an advisor to Hippocratic AI and play a role in guiding their LLM innovation. I look forward to working hand-in-hand with their team on the path to better outcomes across healthcare.”

“I am pleased to be on the founding Physician Advisory Council of Hippocratic AI to harness and develop the capabilities of artificial intelligence, to the benefit of both patients and physicians,” said Dr. Prunskis.

“I’m a big believer in Hippocratic AI’s deep-rooted collaborative vision,” said Dr. Roizen. “This team is committed to tapping into RLHF and hands-on expertise from those who today perform many of the non-diagnostic tasks an LLM might handle. I am excited to join some of the country’s leading physicians and provide my insight and expertise to help make sure Hippocratic AI’s technology is ready for safe deployment.”

“Generative AI is one of the most exciting and promising technologies the healthcare industry has ever seen. Hippocratic AI is right at the forefront of this pivotal innovation, and their team fully embraces collaboration with leading healthcare experts” said Dr. Vyas. “Building a safe and scalable large language model for healthcare requires deep consideration of the nuances of patient care and a commitment to transparency, security and privacy. Establishing trust will be a critical asset in paving the way for AI in healthcare. I look forward to working closely alongside Hippocratic AI and best-in-class physicians to offer my own insights and help guide the development of this transformative technology.”

About Hippocratic AI

Hippocratic AI’s mission is to develop the safest artificial Health General Intelligence (HGI). The company believes that safe HGI can dramatically improve healthcare accessibility and health outcomes in the world by bringing deep healthcare expertise to every human. No other technology has the potential to have this level of global impact on health. The company was founded by a group of physicians, hospital administrators, Medicare professionals, and artificial intelligence researchers from El Camino Health, Johns Hopkins, Washington University in St. Louis, Stanford, Google, and Nvidia. Hippocratic AI received $50M in seed financing from two of the pioneering healthcare investors in Silicon Valley: General Catalyst and Andreessen Horowitz. For more information on Hippocratic AI’s performance on 100+ Medical and Compliance Certifications, go to www.HippocraticAI.com .

