Betterview Partners with Near Space Labs for Expanded Imagery Coverage

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, the company the insurance industry depends on to identify and mitigate property risk, today announced a partnership with Near Space Labs, an innovative provider of high-quality earth imagery. Integrating imagery from Near Space Labs into the Betterview Property Intelligence Platform enables insurers to enhance the recency, frequency, and geographical coverage of property intelligence in underserved areas, enriching an overall view of property risk.



Insurers need multiple sources of property imagery for different use cases, including aerial, satellite, and street-level photos. Multiple sources can also capture images that a single source may miss, particularly in rural areas. Recognizing this, Betterview continues to expand imagery capabilities and incorporate a range of collection methodologies. They found an ideal partner in Near Space Labs.

“We were very impressed with what Near Space Labs had to offer,” says Armin Monajemi, vice president of strategic partnerships at Betterview. “Their imagery, captured by a revolutionary nimble fleet of autonomous high-altitude robots, gives us an in-depth look at areas of the country that have historically been hard to access, ensuring our customers always have the imagery they need. The two companies really see eye-to-eye, partly because of our startup background, and also because we share a mission: to reveal a complete picture of property risk.”

Near Space Labs also acknowledges the advantages the integration creates for Betterview customers. “Our imagery is refreshed every 90 days, giving insurers unbeatable recency. And if they need us to fly over a specific location to capture additional images, we've got them covered,” says Matthew Tucker, vice president of sales at Near Space Labs. “Together, Betterview and Near Space Labs are improving insurers’ overall view of risk by removing blind spots from underwriting and claims.”

Betterview customers can access imagery from Near Space Labs through Partner Connect in the Property Intelligence Platform. In addition to consistent 90-day refreshed historical images, insurers can also access Near Space Labs’ Post-CAT Recovery imagery for claims and catastrophic response use cases.

About Betterview: Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solution the insurance industry depends on to identify and mitigate property risk, improve underwriting and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience. Applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and computer vision to aerial imagery and geospatial data, Betterview generates the most accurate property information insurers trust to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewals while focusing strategic action on critical properties. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com .

About Near Space Labs: Near Space Labs is a cutting-edge Earth imagery and geospatial data company on a mission to provide universal access to high-quality information about our rapidly changing planet. Near Space Labs provides ultra-high-resolution imagery refreshed every 90 days, servicing 100% of the contiguous U.S. with the largest zero-emission balloon fleet in the stratosphere. We empower analytics partners with highly updated property data to help customers proactively mitigate risk, validate and accelerate claims, and reduce losses. For more information, please visit www.nearspacelabs.com .