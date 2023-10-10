Vision Protection : Exploring the Booming U.S. Laser Defense Eyewear Market Set to Reach $398.42 Million by 2032

U.S. Laser Defense Eyewear Market

laser defense eyewear serves as a practical solution to mitigate the risks posed by laser radiation.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “U.S. Laser Defense Eyewear Market by Type and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the U.S. laser defense eyewear market was valued at $183.48 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $398.42 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Laser defense eyewear used in military & defense industry are special type of eyewear equipment used by military & defense personnel to protect their eyes from laser attack. Moreover, these sunglasses used by military personnel is designed in such a way that they protect the eye from ultra-violate (UV) & harmful rays which affects the eye creating partial or permanent damage to the eye. In addition, with the advancement in technology, developments have been carried out by the key players towards developing suitable eyewear used against laser defense which creates a wider scope for the size growth of the market across the U.S.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

▶️By type, the goggle style segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

▶️On the basis of type, the law enforcement segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

▶️The key players operating in the U.S. laser defense eyewear market are Eye Safety Systems, Inc., Gatorz Eyewear, Gentex Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Laservision, Meta Materials Inc., MXL Industries, NoIR, PerriQuest Defense Research Enterprises, LLC, and Revision Military.

In addition, an increase in cases of pilot eye injuries due to laser radiation is a key factor driving the demand for laser defense eyewear. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), dangerous laser strikes reached record levels in 2021, with a significant increase of 41% compared to the previous year. Shining a laser at an aircraft poses a serious safety threat as high-powered lasers can incapacitate pilots, causing the airplane to go out of control, potentially endangering the lives of hundreds of passengers on board. The FAA has been recording data on laser strikes since 2010 and reports that pilots have suffered 244 injuries during this period. In response to this alarming trend, the FAA has implemented stringent measures to deter individuals from shining lasers at aircraft.

The factors such as rise in threats from criminal activities, rise in cases of pilot eye injuries due to laser radiation, and surge in government defense expenditure & military modernization programs positively impact the market growth.

The laser defense eyewear market across U.S. is projected to grow at a suitable rate due to the increased military defense budget allocation across the country. Moreover, key manufacturers operating across the country has been inclined towards receiving an increased contract from defense which creates a wider scope for the growth of the market across the country.

Moreover, developments have been carried out by the key players operating in the industry which creates a wider scope for the growth of the laser defense eyewear market across the United States, For instance, in July, 2020, Gentex Corporation was awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force for the development and manufacturing of its Block III Day Spectacle.

According to the contract, Gentex delivered 10,000 Block III Day Spectacles to the Air Force over the next 18 months Furthermore, these new lenses integrated the latest laser protective filter technology developed by the Air Force Research Laboratories (AFRL) for daytime applications. Similarly, in March, 2022, Revision Military announced the launch of new laser eye protection glasses to counter strike on aviators, in response to increasing laser strikes reported by the FAA. The new CALI-C lens formulation were developed with the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), and offers pilots with increased protection against laser strikes. Such developments carried out by the key players operating across the country create an upsurge supporting the growth of the market across the country.

𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐭 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭

The Russia–Ukrainian conflict, initially known as the Ukrainian crisis during its initial phase, represents an ongoing international dispute involving Russia and Ukrainian factions. This conflict commenced in February 2014 subsequent to the Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine. Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, coupled with its backing of pro-Russian separatists involved in the Donbas conflict against the Ukrainian military, set the stage for the first eight years of this protracted conflict. Notably, this period witnessed naval confrontations, cyber warfare incidents, and rise in political tensions. In February 2022, Russia escalated the conflict by initiating a comprehensive military invasion of Ukraine.

