State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Proposed Culvert Replacement Project in Town of Perrysburg, Cattaraugus Count and Seneca Nation of Indians Cattaraugus Territory

Open House Set for Monday, October 16, at 5 p.m. at Seneca Nation of Indians Cattaraugus Community Center

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Monday, October 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. pertaining to a proposed culvert replacement project currently scheduled to begin next summer on Indian Hill Road in the Town of Perrysburg in Cattaraugus County and Seneca Nation of Indians Cattaraugus Territory.

The informal, open house meeting will be held at Seneca Nation of Indians Cattaraugus Community Center, located at 12767 Route 438 in Irving. The session will feature displays about the project and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. No formal presentation will be made.

The purpose of the project is to improve drainage operations along Indian Hill Road and extend the service life of the structure by 75 years.

For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact Scott McKay, assistant regional design engineer, at (716) 847-3230, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203, and reference Project Identification Number 5815.59.

