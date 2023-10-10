Nanox Continues Business as Planned, and Postpones Investor Day Scheduled for October 17, 2023

NEVE ILAN, Israel, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, announced today that it is postponing the previously announced Investor Day scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, at the Nasdaq in New York City.



“It is with sadness that we announce the decision to postpone our Investor Day,” said Erez Meltzer, Chief Executive Officer of Nanox. “We carefully made this decision in light of the horrifying recent events unfolding in Israel as an act of solidarity. Our business, in particular our US operations and go to market strategy continue as planned, and Nanox employees are working safely as we continue to monitor and adapt to the evolving situation. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary. We plan to announce the new date for the Investor Day and provide additional information in the coming weeks.”

