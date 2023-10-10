JTV® Launches Exclusive Lisa Mason for Bella Luce® Collection

Inspired by personal stories and cherished moments, Lisa Mason for Bella Luce is now available on JTV and JTV.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, today is proud to announce the launch of its exclusive Lisa Mason for Bella Luce® jewelry collection, a dazzling new collaboration with well-loved television personality and jewelry curator, Lisa Mason. The exclusive new jewelry line will debut on Wednesday, October 11 at 4 p.m. ET on JTV broadcast channels nationwide.



Reflected in its distinctive, meaningful designs, Lisa Mason’s new collection with JTV is inspired by her deep connection to the many people she’s encountered throughout her life and career. Each beautifully crafted piece of jewelry celebrates special relationships, personal stories, and moments we cherish most. The collection’s designs include stylized flowers, hearts, and celestial motifs, and each piece is finished with Lisa’s signature “LM” stamp.

“The Lisa Mason for Bella Luce collection brings a variety of new designs with a fresh perspective and furthers our commitment to delivering extraordinary products at extraordinary prices,” said Kris Kulesza, Chief Merchandising Officer of JTV. “We’re thrilled to introduce this new line of unique designs to our JTV audience.”

JTV’s exclusive Lisa Mason for Bella Luce collection offers an assortment of elegantly designed jewelry, skillfully crafted in platinum or 18k gold over sterling silver and featuring brilliant white and color Bella Luce jewels. Select pieces will highlight a stunning 70-facet jewel nestled in a sparkling setting, referred to as Lisa’s signature “Perfect Cut.” All jewelry is beautifully packaged with a poem composed by Lisa herself and inspired by their individual designs.

“It is a joy and honor to partner with JTV on this new and profoundly personal jewelry collection,” said Lisa Mason. “Through this exciting new journey of design and discovery, I’ve learned that true beauty is found in those we meet and their many unique stories. The exquisite jewelry pieces in my collection for Bella Luce will allow me to connect with even more incredible people through JTV’s large and very loyal customer base.”

For more information about JTV and to shop the exclusive Lisa Mason for Bella Luce collection, please visit JTV.com and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jtv on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest and @jewelry on X.

About JTV

JTV® is a leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 30-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to approximately 80 million U.S. and Canadian households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

