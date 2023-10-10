Aeroponics Market size is Projected to Grow $3.53 Billion by 2026 | Registering a CAGR of 25.60%

Aeroponics Market

The global aeroponics market growth is driven by rise in popularity of organic foods, limited arable land for traditional agriculture, and growing popularity of disease-less environment in agriculture” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Aeroponics Market by Application, and Component: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026.

The global aeroponics market was valued at $578.70 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $3.53 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.60% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in population and growth in urbanization has increased the requirement of food and food security among different governments globally. Traditional farming is exhaustive, both in terms of available arable land and volume of production. Aeroponics is the process of growing plans in an air or mist environment without the use of soil. The biggest benefit of using aeroponics system is the usage of limited space, which is quite opposite to the traditional farming techniques.

Growing plans aeroponically is safe and ecologically beneficial for growing healthy, nutritious, and natural food crops. Aeroponics farming techniques utilizes considerably less energy, conserves water, promotes faster growth than any other conventional means, and assists in quick & disease-free plant growth.

Aeroponics system offers the possibility to enhance crop production and diminish costs compared to traditional farming methods or to any other alternate technique of farming. Aeroponics system successfully utilizes every vertical distance for either farming or production of greenhouses. Every area available in greenhouse is used for maximum production of food per area. This technique does not use pesticides, in addition to zero harmful waste production in the environment. The controlled environment of aeroponics has the capability to produce approximately 70% more yield than traditional agriculture.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the aeroponics industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, aeroponics market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the aeroponics industry include:

⦁ AeroFarms

⦁ Aeroponics (AERO Development Corp)

⦁ BrightFarms Inc.

⦁ Evergreen Farm Oy

⦁ LettUs Grow

⦁ CombaGroup SA

⦁ Altius Farms

⦁ Ponics Technologies

⦁ Living Greens Farm

⦁ Freight Farms

Increase in popularity of organic foods, rise in urban population, and limited arable land for traditional agriculture are the major factors that drive the aeroponics market growth globally. However, requirement of high initial investment to set up an aeroponics farm and technologies used to be in developmental phase restrain the market growth. Furthermore, decline in water level and increase in government initiatives to promote aeroponics farming globally are anticipated to provide new aeroponics market opportunities.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁ This study comprises analytical depiction of the global aeroponics market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁ The overall aeroponics market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁ The current aeroponics market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the aeroponics market industry.

⦁ The report includes the aeroponics market share of key vendors and market trends.

