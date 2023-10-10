New Leadership Program for School Nurses Launched by DHEC, USC, S.C. Dept. of Education

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 10, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) have partnered with the South Carolina Association of School Nurses and the College of Nursing at the University of South Carolina (USC) to launch South Carolina’s first leadership program geared toward helping K-12 school nurses improve health services for students.

Utilizing public health workforce development funds from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the School Nursing Leadership Program recently kicked off its first year at USC with a cohort of 26 school nurses from across the state.

While there are many leadership programs across the country, the School Nursing Leadership Program was specifically designed to provide management skills unique to the education setting to help participating nurses achieve excellence in the delivery of school health services.

“I am excited to partner with the USC College of Nursing, the Department of Education and DHEC to offer the state’s first Public School Nurse Leadership Development Program,” said Carolyn Swinton, CEO of Reveille Executive Coaching and Consulting Services. “School Nurses play an important role in supporting the health and well-being of our most precious treasure, our children. This cohort is engaged, committed, and ready to embark on a transformational journey to becoming exceptional nurse leaders.”

The new program offers in-person workshops where school nurses learn leadership skills, develop their own leadership styles and build confidence in addition to gaining a group of peers to network with. The nurses also attend virtual sessions co-presented by expert district nursing directors and administrators covering various aspects of education including transportation, nutrition, human resources and special education.

The first cohort is made up entirely of lead nurses, who serve as the point person for every school in a district.

“South Carolina is fortunate to have a lead nurse in all K-12 districts,” said Victoria Ladd, State School Nurse Consultant with DHEC and the Department of Education. “Lead school nurses are challenged to bridge the practice of nursing with the world of K-12 education, which has its own language and mission.”

“School nurses are often isolated and typically report to administrators, who, while focused on their students’ wellbeing, have no healthcare background and often are unaware of the legal responsibilities of a licensed nurse,” said Ladd. “For this reason, the school nurses, and especially their lead nurse, must be strong advocates for themselves and their students.”

School nursing complements academics by helping students manage chronic diseases and mental illness, allowing them to stay in class and in school. School nurses also perform many public health initiatives such as monitoring for immunization compliance and preventing and managing the outbreak of contagious illnesses.

“The College of Nursing strongly believes that partnered approaches to solutions facing our state’s nurses and the patients and communities we serve are vital to making a positive and sustainable impact,” said Dean Jeannette Andrews, USC College of Nursing. “This alliance with school nurse leaders, DHEC and the Department of Education is a prime exemplar of what’s possible in our state.”

DHEC plans to apply for additional CDC funding to enable the School Nursing Leadership Program to continue in future years.

