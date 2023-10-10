CarMax Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary by Ringing the NYSE Closing Bell October 10

Founding Associates and Senior Leadership Will Take to the Podium

NEW YORK, New York, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, celebrates 30 years of revolutionizing the used car industry by ringing the Closing Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange today, October 10, 2023. To honor the occasion, Bill Nash, President and CEO and Laura Donahue, VP Corporate Social Responsibility and a founding CarMax associate, will ring The Closing Bell®. Nash and Donahue will be joined by several other founding associates and members of CarMax’s senior leadership team.

CarMax opened its first store 30 years ago on September 18, 1993 and has since grown to more than 240 stores across 41 states nationwide with more than 30,000 associates. In the last 30 years, CarMax has sold more than 11 million cars at retail and more than 7 million cars at auction, and has become a Fortune 200 company. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance, which provides financing solely to customers buying retail vehicles from CarMax, has become one of the largest providers of used vehicle financing.

Nash, who has been with the company for more than 25 years, said, “Not many companies have the opportunity to revolutionize an industry twice. We are proud to have reshaped the used car industry starting in 1993 through no-haggle pricing and bringing honesty and integrity to every interaction. These values continue to guide us, and we are excited to reshape the industry again by offering a uniquely personalized car buying experience that enables customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want.”

Tune in at 3:55 p.m. EDT for broadcast media coverage of the bell, as well as a live stream on the NYSE's website at: https://www.nyse.com/bell. Videos and photos will be shared on NYSE's social media channels: LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. During the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, CarMax sold approximately 810,000 used vehicles and 590,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated nearly $9 billion in receivables during fiscal 2023, adding to its nearly $17 billion portfolio. CarMax has over 240 stores, more than 30,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 19 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. CarMax is committed to making a positive impact on people, communities and the environment. Learn more in the 2023 Responsibility Report. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

