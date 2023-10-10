Enterprise Ventures Corporation Named to 2023 Best Places to Work in PA List

Johnstown, PA, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Penn Business Journal has included Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) among the Best Places to Work in PA. EVC is the wholly owned technology transition partner of Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC). The awards are held in partnership with Best Companies Group.

Best Places to Work in PA identifies, recognizes, and honors outstanding employers in Pennsylvania. Companies are judged in the categories of small, medium, and large, based on the number of employees. EVC is on the list of small employers. This is the second year that EVC has been included in the Best Places to Work in PA list.

“We are honored to be included in this list of highly regarded places to work in Pennsylvania,” said Ed Peretin, EVC President. “We know that our skilled and dedicated employees make our company’s successes possible. We’re happy to honor them by creating an environment that allows them to enjoy being at work.”

Best Companies Group manages the registration and survey process, analyzes the data, and uses their expertise to determine the rankings. The assessment consists of an in-depth anonymous employee survey (75 percent) and a review of workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The numerical rankings of all the companies to make the list will be revealed at an awards ceremony on December 7, 2023.

“The 2023 Best Places to Work in PA winners put employees first. Excelling in business is not only about good customer service and the delivery of a quality product; it’s also about fostering a positive environment for innovative teams to thrive,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business. “These companies are innovators, creating new benefit and HR programs to assist with employee engagement and retention. We join the Best Companies Group in congratulating this year’s honorees.”

Eligible companies must have at least 15 employees working in Pennsylvania; be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity; be a publicly or privately held business; have a facility in Pennsylvania; and be in business a minimum of one year.



Central Penn Business Journal is the leading source of business news and information in Central Pennsylvania for the past 39 years. In addition to breaking news on its multimedia news site at CPBJ.com, it also publishes a biweekly print edition. Central Penn Business Journal publishes various special focus sections on topics such as real estate and construction and mergers and acquisitions in addition to the yearly Book of Lists. It also hosts 10 annual events, including Women of Influence, Reader Rankings, Fastest Growing Companies and Best Places to Work in PA, to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities. In addition, the Central Penn Business Journal facilitates webinars bringing local experts from the business community together to discuss current topics and trends. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing and more. Central Penn Business Journal and its sister publication, Lehigh Valley Business, which covers business in the Lehigh Valley, are part of BridgeTower Media, the leading provider of B2B information, research, events and marketing solutions across more than 25 U.S. markets and industries.

Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) is a wholly owned affiliate of Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC). EVC’s mission is to transfer advanced technologies designed and created by others to the marketplace and to deliver high-quality, competitively priced products and services to its clients. www.evc.ctc.com

