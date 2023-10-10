Secondmind Wins The “AutoTech AI Innovation of the Year” Award In the AutoTech Breakthrough 2023 Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Automotive and Transportation Technologies Around the Globe

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets, today announced that Secondmind has been selected as “AutoTech AI Innovation of the Year” in the fourth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards.



Attracting more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 countries throughout the world, the mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Connected Electric Vehicles, Traffic Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology and many more.

Secondmind is the Optimization Engine for the software-defined vehicle, reducing design simulation time and calibration overhead for automotive engineers, while also continuously improving energy efficiency and performance throughout the vehicle lifecycle. Their next-generation, cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent, automated experiment design, data-efficient, high-precision modeling and work to blend engineering expertise with algorithm intelligence. The cloud-scale, secure solutions enable explainable, transparent predictions and outcomes, and offer customers easy toolchain integration.

With Secondmind for Calibration automotive engineers can create high-precision control strategies and calibration maps by incorporating domain knowledge into its machine learning models to quickly learn and adapt to generate accurate maps. In addition, Secondmind for System Design predicts and analyzes the performance and quality of new designs, and identifies optimal parameter values. From this, it can prioritize the most critical features to develop, minimizing the number of simulation runs needed.

Secondmind Active Learning is the technology that fuels the Optimization Engine. It offers intelligent, automated experimental design, data acquisition, model creation and analysis to rapidly accelerate mission critical processes.

“Secondmind helps engineers to break through the big data blocker that is holding back automotive design and development to drive game-changing efficiency and accelerate the transition to greater business and environmental sustainability,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director at AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. “One billion lines of code is projected to be running in future AVs, and today’s software has reached a level of complexity that is greater than the pace it takes to develop. Secondmind solutions help engineers tackle mounting complexity that help to reduce data dependencies and drive significant efficiencies.”

Gary Brotman, CEO at Secondmind, said: “Today’s automotive engineers face challenges in efficiently and effectively modeling and simulating the systems that comprise modern cars. We designed our cloud-native optimization solutions to give engineers the tools and confidence to re-imagine the design, development and experience of driving, and accelerate the transition to carbon-neutral mobility,”. “We’re proud recipients of AutoTech Breakthrough’s AI Innovation of the Year accolade. We’ll continue to develop technology to effectively solve the most complex optimization problems faced by many companies.”

About Secondmind

Secondmind exists to help automotive engineers design better cars faster, and achieve greater sustainability through machine learning.

Secondmind is the optimization engine for the software-defined vehicle. From reducing design simulation time and calibration overhead, to continuously improving energy efficiency and performance throughout the vehicle lifecycle, Secondmind cloud-native optimization solutions give engineers the tools and confidence to re-imagine the design, development and experience of driving, and accelerate the transition to carbon-neutral mobility.

Secondmind was founded in 2016 and is backed by leading venture funds including Amadeus Capital, Atlantic Bridge, and Cambridge Innovation Capital, among others.

