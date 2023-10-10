CareCloud Named Summer 2023 Market Leader for Medical Practice Management Software and Receives 2023 Top Rated Software Award from FeaturedCustomers.com

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced its recent recognition as the Summer 2023 Market Leader for Medical Practice Management Software. Additionally, the company has been honored with a 2023 Top Rated Software Award from featuredcustomers.com.



With a rich history dating back to 1999, CareCloud has consistently strived to provide exceptional services, empowering more than 40,000 healthcare providers through technology-enabled revenue cycle management and a comprehensive suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions. The company's offerings encompass a wide range of solutions designed to enhance efficiency and optimize the revenue cycle. These include practice management, electronic health records, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, all able to meet the unique needs of medical practices and health systems across the U.S.

Earning the title of Summer 2023 Market Leader for Medical Practice Management Software is an example of CareCloud's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that streamline healthcare operations and elevate the quality of patient care.

In addition to this prestigious accolade, CareCloud is honored to have received the 2023 Top Rated Software Award from featuredcustomers.com. This award is a direct result of positive feedback and testimonials provided by real CareCloud customers who have experienced the tangible value of the company's solutions.

Barbara Arbide, a practice manager, shared with featuredcustomers.com her perspective on CareCloud's solutions, stating, "It's really a practice manager's dream. It makes your front office extremely efficient. What's really beautiful about it is that by doing that, your front office can now concentrate on patient care, on providing that excellent service that we, as a practice, try so hard to do. It's a wonderful thing."

Another exciting update is that CareCloud is on the brink of introducing innovative solution enhancements following its recent partnership announcement with Google Cloud, aimed at integrating generative artificial intelligence into its offerings. These groundbreaking solutions are scheduled for release in the fall of 2023.

To learn more about CareCloud and explore their award-winning healthcare IT solutions, please visit carecloud.com. CareCloud remains committed to its mission of revolutionizing healthcare through technology and remains grateful for the continued support and recognition from its valued customers and the industry at large.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Larry Steenvoorden

Chief Financial Officer

ir@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Asher Dewhurst

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudPR@westwicke.com