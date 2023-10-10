Global Infrared Thermometer Market Set to Soar to US$ 3,681.3 Million by 2033 with an 8.3% CAGR, Due to Rapid Urbanization | Future Market Insights, Inc.

In the global infrared thermometer market, healthcare accessibility is expanding in developing nations, creating a fertile ground for the adoption of infrared thermometers. Also, the industrial and manufacturing landscape is embracing infrared thermometers with open arms

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the global infrared thermometer market is predicted to register a valuation of US$ 1,658.5 Million in 2023 and reach up to US$ 3,681.3 Million by 2033. The global market is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.



The healthcare sector is experiencing unprecedented growth and accessibility, especially in developing countries. This expansion presents a plethora of opportunities for infrared thermometer manufacturers, making developed and emerging nations ripe for exploration.

The demand for infrared thermometers is surging in various industrial sectors, including electronics, food processing, and automotive industries. These versatile devices are crucial for ensuring product safety and quality control.

Opportunities and Trends in the Infrared Thermometer Industry:

“Innovations are Limitless! Nowadays, key companies are ahead of the competition by their better skills, research, innovations, and strategies. The growing trends monitoring with the integration of robotic technologies is capturing huge popularity and driving the market revenue,” opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Infrared Thermometer Industry Report:

The infrared thermometer industry is registering a CAGR of 8.3% between 2023 to 2033.

between 2023 to 2033. The United States is expected to register a maximum CAGR of 4.4% by dominating the global market by 2033.

by dominating the global market by 2033. Japan is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 5.1% in the global market by 2033.

in the global market by 2033. India is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.0% in the global market by 2033.

in the global market by 2033. The United Kingdom significantly drives the global market with a CAGR of 4.5% .

. With a share of 3.9% , Germany is rapidly advancing the global market.

, Germany is rapidly advancing the global market. The non-contact infrared thermometer is estimated to lead the global market during the forecast period.





Key Players are Working on Accuracy and Accessibility:

The global infrared thermometer industry is highly fragmented by the skilled and prominent players investing considerable amounts in research and development activities. These essential players are trying to develop reliable and easy-to-use monitoring devices. These players actively focus on consumers' desires and offer them products accordingly.

These players fill the gaps by offering suitable products to their customers that can store several readings at once. Key players adopt various marketing methodologies that uplift the global market share, including collaborations, agreements, and mergers.

New market entrances are welcoming their new product launches with their expertise and solving consumers' problems. The global market is likely to expand by these players and their dedication to their goals in the coming future.

Recent Developments in the Infrared Thermometer Market:

In 2020, CHINO launched its new product, the IR-CZ radiation thermometer. This thermometer allows you to check different temperature scales from low to high.

Key Companies Operating in the Infrared Thermometer Industry:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PCE Deutschland GmbH

HORIBA, Ltd.

Omega Engineering Inc.

Weiss Instruments LLC

Mediaid, Inc.

Fluke Corporation

Optris GmbH

Infrared Thermometer Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

Contact thermometers

Non-contact thermometers

By End Use:

Agriculture Industry

Food Industry

Electronic Industry

Healthcare Industry

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

The Middle East & Africa





Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

