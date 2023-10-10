Verizon and edX partner to accelerate skill building for in-demand tech careers

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon announced the launch of a new online education portal with edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) to help upskill and reskill Americans for today’s fastest-growing jobs. As recent research reveals, one-third of workers don’t have the foundational digital skills necessary to enter today’s jobs. Verizon Skill Forward, originally launched in 2020, will leverage Verizon’s new strategic partnership with edX to offer tuition-free, technical and professional pathways across in-demand industry sectors, with Verizon covering the cost to learners.



With no prior experience or college degree required, participants can register for Verizon Skill Forward to access self-paced, expert-led online courses designed by leading universities and industry experts in edX’s partner network for 12 months at no cost, including dedicated courses in Spanish. Participants will be able to access curated lists of more than 250 courses spanning 84 unique professional certificate programs that they can take on their own time and are designed to help them gain the skills necessary to pursue high-growth jobs across the in-demand areas of artificial intelligence, business, coding, communication, data, finance, IT and more.

Participants of Verizon Skill Forward will also be granted ongoing access to edX’s Career Engagement Network, which includes a suite of career development and exploration tools, including career tips, resources, and a job board, as well as industry-related events and workshops. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to engage with Skills Builder, a tool designed to align participant career goals to relevant learning opportunities across courses and programs.

This effort is part of Citizen Verizon, Verizon’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement, and will build on the company’s goal of preparing 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030, as well as accelerate digital inclusion efforts nationwide through access to educational tools and resources.

“When you make quality education accessible to all, you give individuals the freedom to pave their own path,” said Rose Stuckey Kirk, Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer for Verizon. “Through Verizon Skill Forward, we remain committed to bridging the digital divide and providing access to opportunities for economic advancement in under-resourced communities across the country, from the moment a student enters a classroom, to the moment they embark on the pursuit of a career and higher education.”

“In an era where technology rapidly evolves and the nature of work continuously shifts, the need for lifelong learning and skills development has never been more crucial,” said Anant Agarwal, Founder of edX and Chief Platform Officer of 2U. “Together with Verizon, edX is expanding access to education, ensuring that everyone, irrespective of their background or current skills, can achieve their ambition. This collaboration is a testament to our shared belief in the power of high-quality online education to create a better future for all.”

To learn more about Verizon Skill Forward and register for courses now, visit partnerships.edx.org/verizon. Visit CitizenVerizon.com to learn more about the company’s responsible business efforts.

