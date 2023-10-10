Global HR Technology Leader Harri Raises $43M in Growth Equity Capital

Closes Series B, New Funding to Support Company’s Continued Expansion of Frontline Worker Employee Experience Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harri , the revolutionary Frontline Employee Experience platform provider, today announced details of its latest funding, which included the close of its Series B. The growth equity round was led by New York-based Atalaya Capital Management , with additional participation from existing investor Golub Growth , an affiliate of market-leading direct lender Golub Capital , and prominent undisclosed strategic investors. Harri will use the $43M in growth equity financing to deliver continued innovation, accelerate growth, and scale in response to market demand.

According to researchers at Gartner, there are approximately 2.7 billion frontline workers worldwide, more than double the number of desk-based workers. Frontline workers rely on mobile-first applications, which is why Harri’s Frontline Employee Experience platform, the only end-to-end solution built natively for the needs of frontline employees and managers, has garnered such significant momentum in the hospitality sector. Harri’s frontline worker-first platform addresses the unique human capital management needs across the entire employee lifecycle from talent acquisition through modern workforce management and talent development.

The Harri Frontline Employee Experience platform is lauded by users for its ease of use, comprehensiveness, powerful scheduling capabilities, and unmatched depth of compliance capabilities unique to frontline employers and franchise systems.

Harri’s customer base spans the spectrum of marquee operators across the hotel and restaurant industries including Jersey Mike’s, Subway, McDonald’s, Hawaiian Bros., Jose Andrea’s Think Food Group, Wolfgang Puck, Hawksmoor, Firmdale Hotels, and Radisson Hotel Group.

Luke Fryer, CEO of Harri, said, “Never before has there been a clearer link between employee and business performance for service industries. The components of a high-performing team are also more complex and dynamic than operators have ever experienced. Harri is playing the long-game, we’re building solutions that help our clients navigate seemingly endless challenges and seize timely opportunities related to their most valuable resource. Our investors’ confidence in Harri and valuable guidance will be instrumental as we expand our go-to-market strategies as well as deepen our business intelligence and intentional AI solutions that increase worker productivity, satisfaction, retention, and ultimately, profitability.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Harri and its management team as the company continues to build on its success within the hospitality enterprise software vertical,” said Kyle Goss, Principal at Atalaya and a member of the firm’s corporate investing team. “Our investment stands out as a great example of our capability to provide flexible capital to growing businesses.”

“We are proud to be a long-term partner to Harri as they revolutionize the frontline employee experience,” said Robert Sverbilov, Managing Director at Golub Growth. “Harri continues to build unique, innovative solutions with its platform, and we look forward to supporting the company’s continued growth and expansion.”

About Harri

Harri is the global leader in Frontline Employee Experience technologies. The Harri platform is built for companies that have service at the heart of their business and believe that the customer experience will never exceed the employee experience. The Harri suite of talent attraction, workforce management, employee engagement, and compliance technologies enable organizations to intelligently attract, manage, engage, and retain the best talent to run and improve their business. Harri serves over 35,000 restaurant and hotel locations and four million hospitality employees globally, with emerging growth in retail and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.harri.com .

About Atalaya

Atalaya Capital Management (“Atalaya”, the “Firm”) is a private credit and special opportunities investment firm focused on asset-based lending or purchases across specialty finance, corporate, and real estate. With nearly 20 years of experience investing across market cycles, the Firm targets opportunities in markets underserved by traditional lenders or the broader capital markets by leveraging its extensive sourcing partnerships and underwriting expertise. The Firm is based in New York City and has invested more than ~$18bn on behalf of public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, banks, and high-net-worth individuals.

About Golub

Golub Growth provides flexible debt and equity capital to venture-backed, growth-stage B2B SaaS companies. Our custom solutions are designed to help SaaS businesses accelerate sales growth, drive new product development, pursue strategic acquisitions and provide shareholder liquidity. Since 2013, we have partnered with CEOs, founders and CFOs at more than 100 software companies and committed over $10 billion to enable long-term growth.

Golub Growth is an affiliate of Golub Capital, a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and experienced credit asset manager. As of July 1, 2023, Golub Capital had over $60 billion of capital under management, a gross measure of invested capital including leverage. The firm has lending offices in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and London. For more information, visit golubgrowth.com .





