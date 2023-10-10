HUDU: Empowering Gig Workers and Fueling Growth in Des Moines, with Dallas-Fort Worth expansion in October.

Connecting neighbors locally to take their To-Do list to DONE.

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUDU , the groundbreaking app redefining how people earn extra income by helping others get their to-do lists done, is making waves in Des Moines and ready to launch in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. HUDU is transforming the gig economy, placing the "DO-ers" and "LIST-ers" at the core of its design.



Using a patent pending competitive bidding system, LIST-ers can post their projects, receive bids from DO-ers, and make selections based on factors such as price, scope, DO-er reviews, and feedback. This approach empowers LIST-ers to secure the best price for their projects and select the perfect person for the job.

This innovative app, which officially unveiled its latest version today, is at the forefront of a movement to empower individuals to seize control of their time and financial future. HUDU projects are diverse opportunities, helping LIST-ers complete projects around their home, office, auto, or anything they can dream of, allowing DO-ers to earn extra income on their terms and find projects that match their skills.

Derreck Stratton, an Iraqi War veteran and the Founder & CEO of HUDU, expressed his excitement about the platform's expansion, saying, "We're thrilled to introduce HUDU to the world, revolutionizing the way people access flexible, rewarding gig work. Our platform connects individuals with the American Dream, making it attainable on their terms."

What sets HUDU apart is not only its commitment to empowering individuals but also its journey to becoming a trusted solution in the industry. HUDU is available in both major app stores, a testament to the platform's credibility and the rigorous process it has undergone to do so.

Emily, a satisfied HUDU user, shared her experience as a LIST-er, saying, "As a LIST-er on HUDU, I was genuinely impressed by how straightforward it was to post a project and begin receiving bids. The cost of getting my projects done was lower than I anticipated. I adore the simplicity of the platform. I've been able to connect with reliable, skilled DO-ers who have helped me tackle my tasks, and the bidding process ensures I get the best deal."

HUDU is currently available in the Des Moines, IA area, launching in Dallas-Fort Worth, TX on October 16th, and has plans for future markets, expansion, and growth.

For more information visit HeyHUDU.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Fleming

TallGrass PR

jennifer.fleming@tallgrasspr.com

605.376.1308