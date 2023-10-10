Gram Car Carriers to present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference on 12 October

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gram Car Carriers ASA ("GCC") (OSE: GCC / OTCQX: GCCRF), the world’s third-largest car carrier tonnage provider, today announced that CEO Georg A. Whist will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on 12 October 2023.



The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at Virtual Investor Conference

DATE: 12 October 2023

TIME: 11:30 ET (17:30 CEST)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3RcMLgH

Available for 1x1 meetings: 12 October

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent company highlights

Record high revenue backlog

Multi-year cashflow and dividend visibility

Commitment to attractive shareholder returns with 75% pay-out ratio



CONTACTS:

Gram Car Carriers

IR Mas Gram

Telephone +47 95 41 00 93

E-mail: mas.gram@gramcar.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

About Gram Car Carriers:

GCC is the world's third-largest tonnage provider within the Pure Car Truck Carriers (PCTCs) segment with 20 vessels, across the Distribution, Mid-size and Panamax segments. The Company serves as a trusted provider of high-quality vessels and logistics solutions ensuring safe, efficient and punctual shipment of vehicles for a network of clients comprising of major global and regional PCTC operators.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.