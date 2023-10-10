Capricor Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Presentations at 28th Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society

-24-Month Open Label Extension Data from HOPE-2 Study Supports CAP-1002’s Sustained Efficacy and Safety in Treating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy-



SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of muscular and other select diseases, today announced data from two late-breaking posters presented at this year’s 28th International Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society (WMS) which took place in Charleston, South Carolina, from October 3-7, 2023. Presentations included data from the two-year open label extension (OLE) of the HOPE-2 clinical trial highlighting the efficacy of Capricor’s lead asset, CAP-1002 to treat patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and preclinical data showing the potential of the Company’s proprietary StealthX™ exosome platform to enhance the delivery of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs).

Late-Breaking Poster : Capricor’s 24-Month HOPE-2 Results Show CAP-1002’s Long-Term Safety and Efficacy in Patients with Late-Stage DMD

Data from the Company’s HOPE-2 OLE study measured by the Performance of the Upper Limb (PUL 2.0) showed a mean PUL 2.0 decline after 24-months of treatment with CAP-1002 was 2.8 points versus a 7.7-point decline on average observed over 24-months in the placebo patient group (delta change=4.9 points, p=0.021). The average rate of decline in CAP-1002 treated patients showed an attenuation of disease progression by approximately 64%. Additionally, CAP-1002 revealed clinically meaningful improvements in ameliorating cardiac function. The data showed that cardiac function, as measured by left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF%) by MRI at the 24-month timepoint, improved in 67% of patients, compared to a steady decline in a comparable natural history population.

Late-Breaking Poster : StealthX™ Platform for Enhanced Exosome-Based ASO Delivery

One of the predominant strategies for treating DMD has been through the employment of antisense oligonucleotides to exclude exons resulting in DMD proteins with partially restored function. The main challenge of antisense drugs is to improve their delivery to target tissues. To overcome this challenge, a muscle-targeting moiety was engineered on the surface of the exosomes using Capricor’s StealthX™ technology. The study results showed the presence of exosomes loaded with a labeled ASO in the lower limbs of mice 24 hours post-injection. Notably, the exosomes carrying the muscle-targeting moiety were not detected in any other tissues except for the expected clearance pathways (kidney and liver). This early data suggests that Capricor's StealthX™ technology holds promise for enhancing the delivery of ASO therapies to muscle tissues, potentially leading to improved functional restoration.

“Capricor remains focused on our mission to develop and commercialize therapies for DMD and the data presented at this year’s WMS support that goal,” said Linda Marbán, Ph.D., Capricor’s Chief Executive Officer. “The 24-month OLE data show long-term efficacy and attenuation of disease progression, which demonstrate its potentially broad therapeutic use across all stages of DMD. Most importantly, CAP-1002 continues to show a favorable safety profile. Building on this momentum, we look forward to delivering on important milestones for this program, including the completion of enrollment of our HOPE-3, Phase 3 study, reporting the outcome of the interim futility analysis in the fourth quarter of 2023 and reporting top-line data in late 2024. While our major focus is on commercializing CAP-1002, we continue to progress our proprietary StealthX™ program by demonstrating that we can target, load and deliver exosomes. This is part of our long-term plan to leverage our exosome platform for the development of therapeutics.”

