Thomas James Homes Partners with Inspirato to Bring Luxury Travel to Clients

New partnership allows Thomas James Homes’ clients to book travel within Inspirato’s curated collection of 750+ luxury vacation options in 100+ locations around the world

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas James Homes (TJH), the largest replacement homebuilder in the country with more than 500 homes in production and divisions in Southern California, Northern California, the Pacific Northwest, Colorado, and Arizona, today announces its strategic partnership with Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand. As a key component of the relationship, Inspirato will provide TJH clients with 12 months of a complimentary Inspirato Travel Membership. This membership will allow clients to book travel within Inspirato’s curated collection of 750+ luxury vacation options in 100+ locations around the world paying members-only rates as they travel.



“We are thrilled to partner with Thomas James Homes, which provides homebuyers with access to lifestyles as vibrant and varied as the communities in which they build,” said Dain Rasmussen, Senior Vice President of Sales at Inspirato. “Their clients share the same discerning tastes as Inspirato members, so there is a lot of synergy between our portfolio and the homes that TJH builds. We look forward to welcoming them on many Inspirato vacations where they will feel at home as they await their dream homes to be completed.”

While TJH clients await the completion of their new home, they can travel the world and settle into an Inspirato luxury home in preferred destinations like Los Cabos, Mexico, Vail, Colorado, and Tuscany, Italy. Plus, they will enjoy the first-class service Inspirato delivers including customized pre-trip planning, daily housekeeping, and an on-site concierge.

“In addition to delivering a high-quality customer experience, elevated product and end-to-end simplicity in the design and construction process, Thomas James Homes is always looking for ways to add value for our customers,” said Brian Reid, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Thomas James Homes. “Our alignment with Inspirato enhances TJH’s ‘peace of mind’ promise, offering an opportunity for our clients to enjoy Inspirato membership benefits while their home is brought to life.”

Recently, TJH announced a new chapter for the company with the launch of the Private Client Group: a new sales team to support the company’s BUILD by TJH solution. With a commitment to “unlock access to the coolest neighborhoods, one new home at a time,” the well-established company is putting a stronger emphasis on their BUILD offering, which enables homeowners to unlock the value and potential of their existing home by tearing down their old home and rebuilding a new, more functional one in its place—all with the confidence of TJH’s pricing and on-time delivery guarantees. BUILD offers TJH clients an opportunity to maximize the square footage and value of their existing home through a turnkey design-build solution that drastically simplifies the traditional custom-building model. Two key differentiators are TJH’s ability to guarantee price upon contract execution and on-time delivery within 12 months of starting construction achieved through an integrated process that includes architecture, design, permitting, and construction management, while eliminating costly overages and delays.

In addition to BUILD, TJH’s BUY capabilities provide access to design-driven, pre-construction and newly developed, move-in-ready homes across Southern California, Northern California, Arizona, Colorado and the Pacific Northwest. In 2023, TJH will deliver between 275 to 300 spec homes to its valued customers across in-demand neighborhoods. Designed by a team of top architects and designers, the company’s collection of single-family homes offer the latest in smart home technology, design trends and flexible living spaces.

About Thomas James Homes

Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, Thomas James Homes (TJH) is the leading single-lot replacement homebuilder unlocking invaluable access to new homes in the coolest neighborhoods. TJH has more than 500 homes in production across Southern California, Northern California, the Pacific Northwest, Colorado, and Arizona. Delivering design-driven homes in communities within major metro areas where new construction is rare and in demand, TJH's customer-centric solutions include options to build a new home on an existing homesite, personalize a pre-construction home, or buy a completed home curated by in-house design experts. Committed to long-term trade partnerships and recognized by the National Association of Home Builders for its award-winning agent program, TJH exists to help everyone in its marketplace thrive. Thomas James Homes is owned by Funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. To learn more visit tjh.com.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a luxury travel subscription company that provides exclusive access to a managed and controlled portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

