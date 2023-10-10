Progress Announces Recipient of Third Annual Akanksha Women in STEM Scholarship in India

Candidate selected based on passion for STEM, community commitment and dedication to education

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced the recipient of the third annual Progress Software Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM in India. The scholarship is part of the company’s Women in STEM Scholarship series, which is aimed at increasing the global representation of women in the fields of computer science, software engineering, IT and/or computer information systems in Bulgaria, India and the United States.



The Akanksha Scholarship recipient for 2023 is Soumya Teotia. Soumya is currently pursuing a 5-year dual-degree program in computer science and mathematics at the highly regarded institution, BITS Pilani in Hyderabad, India. Since childhood she has been curious about the world around her, and her inquisitive nature guided her academic path toward STEM, specifically machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). Recent achievements include securing an internship with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), leading multiple projects related to machine learning, web development and data structures and algorithms (DSA) and attaining bronze in the International Award for Young People (IAYP), issued by The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Association.

“I am determined to explore the fields of machine learning and AI to the fullest extent,” said Teotia. “I hope to contribute to the development of novel applications, advancing the boundaries of technology and its potential to improve lives. Through the use of ML and AI I want to create solutions that can have a meaningful impact on society.”

In addition to her academic successes, Soumya is active in her community; she volunteers with the National Service Scheme (NSS) and is a member of Enactus BITS Hyderabad, a network of leaders committed to using business as a catalyst for positive social impact.

“As a global company, our efforts to diversify the tech industry should be far-reaching, as different perspectives are vital to the growth and success of the field,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “This is our third year selecting a scholarship recipient in India, and once again I’m proud that the winner, Soumya Teotia, has an inspiring passion for STEM and a strong commitment to help others. It’s very rewarding that Progress plays a small part in the professional journeys of our scholarship winners, and I look forward to following Soumya’s progression and contributions to the field.”

The Progress Software Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM is a four‐year renewable scholarship to cover tuition, fees and educational expenses for an Indian woman pursuing an undergraduate degree in computer science, software engineering, IT and/or computer information systems. “Akanksha” is a Sanskrit word that translates to “aspire”—which is a state of mind and spirit to seek progress and accomplish challenges with grit.

The Women in STEM Scholarship series is part of the Progress for Tomorrow Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. To learn more, click here or explore career opportunities with Progress at www.progress.com/careers.

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1-800-213-3407

pr@progress.com