Research from Gartner Predicts Over 75% of Companies Will Adopt Warehouse Automation By 2027

GreyOrange is recognized in three categories of the 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Supply Chain Execution Technologies

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent Gartner report predicts that “by 2027, over 75% of companies will have adopted some form of cyber-physical automation within their warehouse operations.” GreyOrange Inc. , a global leader in automated robotic fulfillment and inventory optimization software, is recognized as a Sample Vendor in three technology segments of the Gartner report, Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2023 for Multiagent Orchestration Platforms, Mobile Sortation Robots, and Mobile Robotic Goods-to-Person Systems.



With solutions like the GreyMatter™ fulfillment orchestration platform and collection of autonomous mobile (AMR) robots and other execution agents under its Certified Ranger TM Network (CRN) that can help businesses, GreyOrange was reported as a vendor in the categories of Multiagent Orchestration (MAO) Platforms, Goods-to-Person (GSP) Systems and Mobile Sortation Robots.

According to Gartner, “As robot fleets expand, companies will have to transition management practices from a focus on people to a focus on automation design, which will drive the need for these types of solutions. As robots assume more responsibility for process execution, the process changes can be dramatic. Work assignment processes, which were largely built for people, will need to be completely redesigned. As robotic fleets become more heterogeneous, coordinating work between robot platforms becomes more difficult while important.”

The GreyMatter fulfillment orchestration platform demonstrates GreyOrange’s industry leadership as the company has redesigned the automation execution process.

“At GreyOrange we pride ourselves in leading the industry in automation software by offering a solution that allows other robotic vendors to seamlessly integrate into our GreyMatter fulfillment orchestration platform to create one complete, fully-customized system,” said Akash Gupta, co-founder and CEO, GreyOrange. “Given the complexity of meeting end-to-end fulfillment needs that include using real-time data to distribute work amongst and communicate with diverse fleets of agents, mapping and decision-making must be automated as much as possible.”

Download the Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2023 report, compliments of GreyOrange by visiting https://www.greyorange.com/resource/gartner-research-predicts-over-75-of-companies-will-adopt-warehouse-automation-by-2027/ .

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2023, Dwight Klappich; 13 July 2023.







Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About GreyOrange

Disrupting and re-defining fulfillment, GreyOrange Inc. provides a state-of-the-art hardware agnostic fulfillment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™, that responds to customer orders in real time as well as proprietary and certified third-party hardware. The company’s solutions offer a competitive advantage by increasing productivity, empowering growth and scale, mitigating labor challenges, reducing risk and time to market, and creating better experiences for customers and employees. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com .

