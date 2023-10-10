Sage Expands Construction Cloud Suite to Deliver Powerful Preconstruction and Project Management Solutions

The launch of Sage Construction Management boosts Sage’s cloud construction portfolio to include complete end-to-end solutions for the industry

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the trusted software provider for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) in the construction industry, today announced the expansion of its construction cloud suite. With the launch of Sage Construction Management, Sage adds cloud preconstruction and project management capabilities to its industry-leading construction portfolio.



“Sage is proud to offer the only true cloud solutions built for construction with full end-to-end capabilities covering preconstruction, operations, and financials,” said Julie Adams, Vice President of Product, Construction and Real Estate, Sage. “Sage has been an industry leader at the forefront of innovation for more than 50 years. The addition of Sage Construction Management further strengthens the depth and breadth of Sage’s construction portfolio and fills an industry need for comprehensive cloud-based solutions that fit the requirements and budgets of smaller contractors and can scale to support their needs as they grow.”

Sage Construction Management is built for collaboration and mobility so field, office, and external teams can share real-time project information and make quick, informed decisions. The solution is offered together with Sage Intacct Construction Financials as an end-to-end suite that enables operational and finance teams to align and work together towards improved job profitability.

Managing all project operations from one platform, anytime, from anywhere, and on any device, helps businesses win more work and execute projects more efficiently. “In researching project management solutions, it was clear that this was the package for us,” said Shawn Peterson, office manager at Mid-Atlantic Building Services. “It can take us from the first subcontractor proposal, through the last pay app to the client. And with everything in one platform, everyone can access what they need in their own individual capacities without being disjointed.”

Sage is also offering the Construction Essentials package, which includes Sage Construction Management and Sage Intacct Construction Financials as an end-to-end suite at a cost-effective price for growing contractors. In addition, Sage Construction Management is available as a standalone preconstruction and project management solution with connectors to other accounting solutions, providing businesses the power and flexibility to choose the mix of solutions that best addresses their needs.

Sage Construction Management and the rest of Sage’s industry-leading solutions are available now from authorized Sage resellers, the largest and most experienced partner network in the industry. Learn more about Sage Construction Management here. For more information about Sage construction solutions, visit SageCRE.com.

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small- and mid-sized businesses served by us, our partners, and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR, and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks, and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality, and the climate crisis. Learn more at www.sage.com/en-us/ and www.sageintacct.com.

About Sage Construction and Real Estate

For over 50 years Construction companies have turned to Sage for their Finance, Preconstruction, and Operations needs. With over 50,000 customers and the largest partner network in the industry, Sage is well known for the being the most trusted provider of innovative and dependable business management software. Whether you are a small residential contractor, or a large commercial builder, you can trust that Sage has the right solution for your business. For more information, visit SageCRE.com.