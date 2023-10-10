ConnectWise Sponsors Great Horned Owl Habitat at ZooTampa

Known for its 360-Degree Approach to Business Efficiency, ConnectWise is Focused on MSPs and Community

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), has today announced it has become a Presenting Sponsor of ZooTampa at Lowry Park’s Great Horned Owl Habitat. This unique sponsorship reinforces the commitment made by ConnectWise to local wildlife conservation and its standing as a leading employer of choice in Tampa, Florida.



Synonymous with the ConnectWise brand and throughout the company’s history, with its extended field of vision, the owl was chosen to represent the company’s first flagship product, ConnectWise PSA, which gives TSPs and MSPs a 360-degree view of their businesses. Today, the owl’s significance remains embedded in the ConnectWise logo. As part of the sponsorship, ConnectWise signage will appear near the habitat, which currently hosts two great horned owls, Raviowli and Owlfredo. Both owls were rescued and rehabilitated after sustaining injuries.

Historically, conservation was important to the founder of ConnectWise, including supporting significant initiatives through the Florida legislature, such as the $300 million Florida Wildlife Corridor Act in 2021. Jason Magee, ConnectWise CEO, carries on this legacy. This sponsorship represents the most significant wildlife extension yet of ConnectWise’s philanthropic focus points: Wildlife, Information Technology, Security, and Education (WISE).





ZooTampa at Lowry Park, which is renowned for its research, breeding, and conservation efforts, has gained international attention as the focus of National Geographic’s “Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa” on Disney+.

“We are thrilled to welcome ConnectWise as a sponsor of our owl habitat,” said Joe Couceiro, President and CEO at ZooTampa. “Having the world’s leading IT solutions software company invest in our mission to protect and preserve wildlife allows us to do even more important work on behalf of conservation.”

“ConnectWise has always taken a 360-degree view approach for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their business, automation, and cybersecurity needs. This is why the owl, with its extended field of vision, serves as our mascot and as a symbol of our commitment,” said Kaela Vanden Berg, VP IT Nation and Brand, ConnectWise.

“This sponsorship enhances that connection while deepening our ties to the Tampa Bay community, a community we’ve always been so proud to be a part of,” continued Jen Locklear, CPO, ConnectWise. “We are excited to bring awareness to this amazing species and celebrate the two great horned owls, Raviowli and Owlfredo.”

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—AsioTM—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com.

Follow ConnectWise: LinkedIn

Contact:

Sam Aurilia, Touchdown PR

512-599-4015

ConnectWiseUS@touchdownpr.com