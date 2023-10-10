Rear Door Heat Exchanger Market worth $1,455.26 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global rear door heat exchanger market is growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Pune, India, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The need for energy efficiency in data centers is boosting the adoption of solutions, including rear door heat exchangers. These systems offer a practical and cost-effective way to reduce energy consumption, enhance sustainability, and improve overall data center performance while remaining adaptable to changing workloads and operational needs.

Rear Door Heat Exchanger Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $647.75 million in 2022 and is poised to reach $1,455.26 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

Increasing number of data centers globally, rising need for energy efficiency in data centers, and growing complexity in technology used in data centers are the major factors that propel the global market. The increasing need for energy efficiency in data centers is boosting the rear door heat exchanger market growth.





Global Rear Door Heat Exchanger Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 647.75 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 1,455.26 Million by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Type, End Use, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





Rising Need for Energy Efficiency in Data Centers to Fuel Rear Door Heat Exchanger Market Growth During Forecast Period:

Data centers are notorious energy consumers due to the constant operation of servers and cooling systems. Energy-efficient solutions, including rear door heat exchangers, significantly reduce the amount of electricity needed for cooling. By capturing and reusing waste heat, these systems lower the overall energy consumption of data centers, resulting in reduced environmental impact and cost savings. Lower energy consumption translates directly into operational cost savings for data center operators. Energy-efficient cooling solutions, such as rear door heat exchangers, help data centers optimize their energy use, leading to reduced electricity bills. This is especially important as energy costs continue to increase. Many organizations and data center operators are committed to sustainability and reducing their carbon footprint. Rear door heat exchangers align with these goals by decreasing energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions associated with cooling. This makes data centers more environmentally responsible and compliant with regulatory standards.

Various companies are taking initiatives, such as product launches, partnerships, and collaborations, to increase energy efficiency in data centers. For instance, in August 2021, USystems Ltd and Rahi Systems announced their partnership for the installation of USystems ColdLogik Rear Door Heat Exchangers (RDHX) and to deliver global supply. This partnership delivered a complete turnkey solution, and the efficient design of the ColdLogik RDHX offered significant operational savings, energy efficiency, and reduced time-to-market, and eliminated inefficiencies for data centers while increasing their sustainability.





Rear Door Heat Exchanger Market: Industry Overview

The rear door heat exchanger market is categorized on the basis of type, end user, and geography. Based on type, the rear door heat exchanger market is segmented into active and passive. By end user, the rear door heat exchanger market is segmented into data center, IT and telecommunication, semiconductor, education, government, and others. The rear door heat exchanger market, based on geography, is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

In 2022, North America led the global rear door heat exchanger market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Data centers play a crucial role in the future of North America's economy. As more businesses and users move to the digital sphere, the need for efficient information processing is growing. Data centers are communication network connectors, so users can gain rapid access to information even by working remotely. According to the report of the United States International Trade Commission (USITC), the US data center sector is anticipated to be valued at US$ 99.97 billion in 2023. There are 8,000 data centers worldwide. Of these, 33% of data centers are located in the US. The top five drivers for the data center market in North America are digitization, remote work, digital technologies, AI & ML, OTT services, and IoT. In the region, the data center growth is showing no sign of slowing down. The demand for more digital access, storage, and data processes is constantly rising. Further, according to Statistics Canada, the percentage of core-age employees working from home was ~43% in May 2020 in Canada. By December 2021, 26% of core-age employees in Canada worked from home. 90% of teleworkers reported consistent or higher productivity rates working remotely, compared with in-office work, and 41% of teleworkers preferred to work half of their weekly hours remotely. The combination of a tech-savvy society and remote working trends means a perpetual increase in the data center market size in North America.

Additionally, there are two other reasons for the growth of data centers: Internet of Things (IoT) and AI. As more and more devices are connecting to the internet daily, the amount of data that is being generated is increasing. Hence, there is a need for more data centers in the region to store this massive data. Rear door heat exchangers are widely used in data centers to keep both airstreams separated by transferring the heat from the inside to the outside of the data center building. Hence, with the increasing demand for data centers in North America, the need for rear door heat exchangers is increasing significantly.





Rear Door Heat Exchanger Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Coolcentric, Nortek Air Management, USystems Limited, COOLIT SYSTEMS, nVent Electric plc, Vertiv Group Corp, STULZ GMBH, Motivair Corporation, IBM, and Airedale are among the leading market players profiled in the rear door heat exchanger market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their market growth. A few developments are mentioned below:





Rear Door Heat Exchanger Market - Key Industry Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Data Centers Globally

Rising Need for Energy Efficiency in Data Centers

Growing Complexity in Technology Used in Data Centers

Market Restraints

High Initial Investments, Labor Costs, and Maintenance Costs

Safety Concerns Regarding Rear Door Heat Exchangers

Market Opportunities

Rising Number of Environmental Compliance Policies by Government Regarding Data Center Efficiency

Future Trends

Increasing Use of AI & ML for Improving RDHx Performance Efficiency

Recent Developments:

In January 2019, Nortek Air Solutions introduced the ADHX 35-6B, a 35kW Active Rear Door Heat Exchanger (ADHX), to its ServerCool™ data center liquid cooling product line. The ADHX 35-6B is the next generation of ServerCool's successful ADHX, featuring upgrades in redundancy, user-friendliness, durability, and energy efficiency.

In January 2019, nVent SCHROFF has introduced two smart precision liquid cooling platforms for managing high heat loads and critical cooling requirements of data center computing, server and storage racks. The SCHROFF Rear Door Chilled Water Heat Exchanger delivers high-density rack-level cooling performance up to 40kW per rack when connected with chilled water inlet temperature of 20°C / 68°F.





