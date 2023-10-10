Techcombank's new twin headquarters in Hà Nội and HCM City: a bright future built on a legacy

VIETNAM, October 10 - HÀ NỘI — Celebrating its 30th anniversary this September, Techcombank has unveiled two new headquarters, located at 6 Quang Trung, Hà Nội and 23 Lê Duẩn, HCM City.

“The opening of our new head office buildings is an important milestone for Techcombank on our 30-year Be Greater journey,” said Jens Lottner CEO of Techcombank.

“We now operate out of two world-class financial buildings in prime locations in Hanoi and HCMC that all our people can be proud of.”

A design philosophy ahead of its time

For over 55 years, Foster + Partners, spearheaded by the esteemed British architect, Lord Norman Foster, has carved an indelible mark in global architectural history. Having garnered worldwide praise, the firm's prestige stands unparalleled.

A shining testament to their prowess is the recent collaboration with Techcombank, resulting in two new world-class buildings in the heart of Hà Nội and HCM City, hailed as a harmonious blend of modern technology and urban aesthetics.

Techcombank, recognising the architectural finesse of Foster + Partners, entrusted the firm with the task of designing two new buildings in Hà Nội and HCM City to be used for its joint headquarters.

The requirement was clear: create designs that not only stand out as icons but also align with the culture of each city.

Responding to this vision, Foster + Partners first conceptualised the Techcombank Quang Trung Headquarters in Hà Nội.

At the heart of the capital, the tower resonates with a theme of "Future in the Old Town tradition”, manifested through a facade resembling interlaced wooden doors set against golden walls evoking the ancient city.

Down south in bustling HCM City, the Techcombank Lê Duẩn Headquarters opts for a bolder, more avant-garde approach. The architectural narrative takes inspiration from stacked rubik’s cubes, a nod to the city's “Dynamic and Constant movement”.

Through these designs, Foster + Partners has vividly encapsulated Techcombank’s aspirations: structures that harmonise with the landscape while epitomising contemporary technological advancements and sustainable values.

Open spaces to enhance interaction and connectivity

For Foster + Partners, integrating local life into their designs has always set them apart. Their approach is simple yet profound: buildings must enhance the quality of life.

“The outstanding designs by Foster + Partners have created open and collaborative working environments that will encourage innovation and the sharing of ideas,” said Jens Lottner.

"Each new building will help to empower our people so that they can better serve our customers, while also contributing to the sustainable development of Hà Nội and HCM City."

Empowering the best talent

Techcombank’s new headquarters offers employees an open and collaborative working environment comparable with modern buildings in other global financial centres. This reflects the bank’s strong commitment to creating the best working conditions for its people.

In 2022 and 2023, Techcombank became the first Vietnamese bank to run Overseas Talent Roadshows when it visited Singapore, the US, UK and Australia to recruit Vietnamese-born talents to return to the country and join the bank. In September 2023, Techcombank also became the first and only Vietnamese bank to be named in the top 11 "Best workplaces in Asia 2023" by Great Place to Work (GPTW), a leading global organisation that assesses workplace culture.

This international recognition is a testament to Techcombank's relentless efforts on its 30-year journey to invest in its people and create a working environment and culture that empowers them to achieve their full potential.

“Our two new state-of-the-art office buildings not only redefine our physical presence but also set new standards for workplace innovation," said Jens Lottner.

"With modern amenities, sustainable design, and a focus on fostering creativity and collaboration, the buildings reflect our dedication to excellence. Techcombank can now offer a working environment comparable to leading global organisations and this confirms our commitment to attracting and empowering the best talent.”