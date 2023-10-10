Conduent CX Recognized as Leader in 2023 ISG Provider Lens for Customer Experience Services for Third Consecutive Year

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business process solutions and services company, today announced Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has recognized Conduent as a “Leader” in its 2023 ISG Provider Lens™— Customer Experience Services report.



The report evaluates the U.S. capabilities of 30 customer experience (CX) providers. For the third straight year, Conduent was designated a “Leader” in the U.S. in all four quadrants: Digital Operations, Hybrid Working Solutions, Intelligent CX and Social Media CX Service.

The report defines “Leaders” as having a comprehensive product and service offering, a strong market presence and established competitive position. The report also notes that the product portfolios and competitive strategies of “Leaders” are strongly positioned to win business in the U.S. market and represent innovative strength and competitive stability.

Among Conduent’s strengths identified in each quadrant, ISG highlighted:

Digital Operations : Conduent’s CXNow, a cloud-based technology provides full contact services management that spans the customer lifecycle. Conduent also offers two levels of consulting: as a strategic partner providing CX strategy, customer journey mapping and business/industry advisory services; and as a business process expert on operations, service delivery, technology optimization, automation and analytics.





: Conduent’s CXNow, a cloud-based technology provides full contact services management that spans the customer lifecycle. Conduent also offers two levels of consulting: as a strategic partner providing CX strategy, customer journey mapping and business/industry advisory services; and as a business process expert on operations, service delivery, technology optimization, automation and analytics. Hybrid Working Solutions : The Conduent platform was developed to support coaching standards and engagement with team members and includes advanced security solutions for remote workers, such as facial recognition and geo-location. Conduent's expertise spans the private and public sectors, serving multiple commercial industries, state and local government departments, and federal government customers.





: The Conduent platform was developed to support coaching standards and engagement with team members and includes advanced security solutions for remote workers, such as facial recognition and geo-location. Conduent's expertise spans the private and public sectors, serving multiple commercial industries, state and local government departments, and federal government customers. Intelligent CX : ISG recognized Conduent’s Customer Engagement Platform, featuring a predictive decisions engine powered by AI and ML to enable real-time actions, and its AI Conversation platform that helps to complete routine tasks via digital interactions such as voice, webchat and SMS for personalized CX. It also recognized Conduent’s CX Analytics solutions that leverage AI and ML to provide insights into customer interactions and experiences. Through sentiment and predictive analytics, the solutions identify trends, performance drivers and opportunities to optimize agent performance and anticipate and resolve issues.





: ISG recognized Conduent’s Customer Engagement Platform, featuring a predictive decisions engine powered by AI and ML to enable real-time actions, and its AI Conversation platform that helps to complete routine tasks via digital interactions such as voice, webchat and SMS for personalized CX. It also recognized Conduent’s CX Analytics solutions that leverage AI and ML to provide insights into customer interactions and experiences. Through sentiment and predictive analytics, the solutions identify trends, performance drivers and opportunities to optimize agent performance and anticipate and resolve issues. Social Media CX: Conduent social media services combine multiskilled specialists with advanced technology to provide listening, monitoring, engagement and content moderation capabilities to help businesses understand sentiment, resolve issues and establish deeper connections with customers.



“Conduent provides advanced AI-driven solutions in the CX space, delivering services, virtual agents and omnichannel analytics,” wrote report author Dr. Kenn Walters, Distinguished Lead Analyst, ISG.

“To deliver stellar CX experiences requires empathetic, knowledgable agents and intelligent technology. Conduent has an industry-leading approach to ensure the agents are outstanding brand stewards and has developed essential tools to meet the needs of our clients and their customers,” said Randall King, President, Commercial Solutions at Conduent. “This Leader recognition from ISG demonstrates that the investments Conduent continues to make in CX are paying off and delivering for our clients and their digital transformations.”

Conduent was also a Leader in Digital Operations, Hybrid Working Solutions and Intelligent CX in ISG’s Europe and Global assessments.

Read a custom version of the report, Conduent CX recognized as Leader in 2023 ISG Provider Lens for Customer Experience Services.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum — creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical solutions. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways, including delivering 43% of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

