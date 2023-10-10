Splash Beverage Group Enters Into New Agreement With Atlanta Based Horizon Retailers Association (HRA), Representing More Than 2,500 Retailers and 20 Major Vendors in the Southeast US

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced it has entered into a new agreement with Horizon Retailers Association (HRA). Based in Atlanta, GA, HRA is one of the South’s fastest growing convenience store retail associations, representing more than 2,500 retailers and 20 major vendors in the Southeast US.



Atlanta based HRA is a powerful retail buying group and has made a significant commitment to TapouT Energy Drink, adding it to their fall planogram available to all HRA participating stores. Recently the Company announced its new distribution agreement with United Distributors of Georgia and this retail execution is a direct result of that partnership. Rolling out in October, the TapouT Energy brand has been granted 3 facings, one for each flavor, in HRA’s Energy Drink category set.

“We couldn’t be prouder to announce this agreement,” said Robert Nistico, Chief Executive Officer of Splash Beverage Group. “This is our largest planogramed authorization to date and believe TapouT Energy Drink will greatly benefit from this level of retail concentration AND cold availability for immediate consumption. Our team has been hard at work over the past few months putting all these pieces into place. Splash’s footprint will increase significantly in the southeast with this announcement. This is exciting news as we continue to execute on our distribution and retail strategy. As I discussed a few months ago, this process takes time. We push for distribution, support those efforts with marketing, then start pushing again for more distribution coverage ultimately achieving greater and greater availability. And finally, special thanks to our partners at United, for their commitment to TapouT Energy Drink!”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.:

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wines by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangrías, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drinks. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For more information, visit:

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.copadivino.com

www.drinksalttequila.com

www.pulpo-loco.com

www.tapoutdrinks.com

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.